Monday, March 21
Baldwyn at Walnut
Holly Springs at Byhalia
H.W. Byers at Blue Mountain
New Albany at Southaven
Pontotoc at Hatley
Strayhorn at Myrtle
Tremont at Ingomar
Tupelo Christian at Smithville
Vardaman at Houlka
West Union at Hickory Flat
Tuesday, March 22
Alcorn Central at Booneville
Ashland at Blue Mountain (DH)
Bruce at Eupora
Caledonia at Corinth
Cleveland Central at Lafayette
East Union at Belmont
East Webster at J.Z. George
Grenada at Oxford
Hatley at Aberdeen
Hamilton at Vardaman
Houston at Pontotoc
Ingomar at Mantachie
Itawamba AHS at Tishomingo County
Jumpertown at Biggersville
Kossuth at Myrtle
Mooreville at Shannon
Nettleton at Amory
New Site at Pine Grove
North Pontotoc at South Pontotoc
Potts Camp at West Union
Ripley at New Albany
Senatobia at Tupelo
Starkville at New Hope
Thrasher at Walnut
Tremont at Vina (Ala.)
West Point at Columbus
Wheeler at Falkner
Thursday, March 24
Aberdeen at Hatley
Amory at Nettleton
Ashland at H.W. Byers (DH)
Belmont at East Union
Biggersville at Wheeler
Blue Mountain at Hickory Flat
Booneville at Alcorn Central
Calhoun City at Bruce
Corinth at Mooreville
East Webster at Eupora
Ingomar at Smithville
Kossuth at Saltillo
Lamar County (Ala.) at Hamilton
New Albany at North Pontotoc
New Hope at West Point
Oxford at Starkville
Pine Grove at New Site
Ripley at Houston
Shannon at Itawamba AHS
South Pontotoc at Pontotoc
Thrasher at Jumpertown
Tishomingo County at Caledonia
Tupelo at Grenada
Tupelo Christian at West Union
Vardaman at West Lowndes
Walnut at Baldwyn
Friday, March 25
Greenville at Lafayette
Hickory Flat at Falkner
Houlka at West Point
Houston at Corinth
J.Z. George at Calhoun City
Nettleton at Caledonia
North Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS
Pontotoc at Mantachie
Tupelo at South Pontotoc
Tupelo Christian at Blue Mountain
Vardaman at East Webster
Monroe County Tournament
At Aberdeen
Aberdeen vs. Hamilton, 4 p.m.
Hatley vs. Smithville, 5:30 p.m.
Amory vs. Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Amory vs. Smithville, 8:30 p.m.
South Panola Tournament
Field 1
Senatobia vs. St. Benedict (Tenn.), 4:30 p.m.
Senatobia vs. Water Valley, 6 p.m.
Water Valley vs. Lake Cormorant, 7:30 p.m.
Field 2
Grenada vs. Lake Cormorant, 4:30 p.m.
St. Benedict (Tenn.) vs. DeSoto Central, 7:30 p.m.
Field 3
Brighton (Tenn.) vs. DeSoto Central, 4:30 p.m.
Brighton (Tenn.) vs. Olive Branch, 6 p.m.
Cleveland Central vs. Olive Branch, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland Central vs. Oxford, 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
Lafayette at South Pontotoc
New Albany at Mooreville
Pine Grove at Biggersville
West Point at Kemper County
Monroe County Tournament
At Aberdeen
Aberdeen vs. Hatley, 10 a.m.
Hamilton vs. Hatley, 11:30 a.m.
Aberdeen vs. Smithville, 1 p.m.
Hatley vs. Amory, 2:30 p.m.
Smithville vs. Hamilton, 4 p.m.
Aberdeen vs. Amory, 5:30 p.m.
South Panola Tournament
Field 1
Bruce vs. Center Hill, 10 a.m.
Bruce vs. Lake Cormorant, 11:30 a.m.
Corinth vs. Olive Branch, 1 p.m.
Southaven vs. St. Benedict (Tenn.), 2:30 p.m.
Olive Branch vs. Southaven, 4 p.m.
Field 2
Senatobia vs. New Hope, 1 p.m.
Bruce vs. New Hope, 2:30 p.m.
Field 3
Senatobia vs. Oxford, 10 a.m.
Oxford vs. St. Benedict (Tenn.), 11:30 a.m.
Starkville vs. Center Hill, 1 p.m.
Starkville vs. Lake Cormorant, 2:30 p.m.
Corinth vs. Brighton (Tenn.), 4 p.m.
South Panola vs. Brighton (Tenn.), 5:30 p.m.