Monday, March 21

Baldwyn at Walnut

Holly Springs at Byhalia

H.W. Byers at Blue Mountain

New Albany at Southaven

Pontotoc at Hatley

Strayhorn at Myrtle

Tremont at Ingomar

Tupelo Christian at Smithville

Vardaman at Houlka

West Union at Hickory Flat

Tuesday, March 22

Alcorn Central at Booneville

Ashland at Blue Mountain (DH)

Bruce at Eupora

Caledonia at Corinth

Cleveland Central at Lafayette

East Union at Belmont

East Webster at J.Z. George

Grenada at Oxford

Hatley at Aberdeen

Hamilton at Vardaman

Houston at Pontotoc

Ingomar at Mantachie

Itawamba AHS at Tishomingo County

Jumpertown at Biggersville

Kossuth at Myrtle

Mooreville at Shannon

Nettleton at Amory

New Site at Pine Grove

North Pontotoc at South Pontotoc

Potts Camp at West Union

Ripley at New Albany

Senatobia at Tupelo

Starkville at New Hope

Thrasher at Walnut

Tremont at Vina (Ala.)

West Point at Columbus

Wheeler at Falkner

Thursday, March 24

Aberdeen at Hatley

Amory at Nettleton

Ashland at H.W. Byers (DH)

Belmont at East Union

Biggersville at Wheeler

Blue Mountain at Hickory Flat

Booneville at Alcorn Central

Calhoun City at Bruce

Corinth at Mooreville

East Webster at Eupora

Ingomar at Smithville

Kossuth at Saltillo

Lamar County (Ala.) at Hamilton

New Albany at North Pontotoc

New Hope at West Point

Oxford at Starkville

Pine Grove at New Site

Ripley at Houston

Shannon at Itawamba AHS

South Pontotoc at Pontotoc

Thrasher at Jumpertown

Tishomingo County at Caledonia

Tupelo at Grenada

Tupelo Christian at West Union

Vardaman at West Lowndes

Walnut at Baldwyn

Friday, March 25

Greenville at Lafayette

Hickory Flat at Falkner

Houlka at West Point

Houston at Corinth

J.Z. George at Calhoun City

Nettleton at Caledonia

North Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS

Pontotoc at Mantachie

Tupelo at South Pontotoc

Tupelo Christian at Blue Mountain

Vardaman at East Webster

Monroe County Tournament

At Aberdeen

Aberdeen vs. Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Hatley vs. Smithville, 5:30 p.m.

Amory vs. Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Amory vs. Smithville, 8:30 p.m.

South Panola Tournament

Field 1

Senatobia vs. St. Benedict (Tenn.), 4:30 p.m.

Senatobia vs. Water Valley, 6 p.m.

Water Valley vs. Lake Cormorant, 7:30 p.m.

Field 2

Grenada vs. Lake Cormorant, 4:30 p.m.

St. Benedict (Tenn.) vs. DeSoto Central, 7:30 p.m.

Field 3

Brighton (Tenn.) vs. DeSoto Central, 4:30 p.m.

Brighton (Tenn.) vs. Olive Branch, 6 p.m.

Cleveland Central vs. Olive Branch, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Central vs. Oxford, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

Lafayette at South Pontotoc

New Albany at Mooreville

Pine Grove at Biggersville

West Point at Kemper County

Monroe County Tournament

At Aberdeen

Aberdeen vs. Hatley, 10 a.m.

Hamilton vs. Hatley, 11:30 a.m.

Aberdeen vs. Smithville, 1 p.m.

Hatley vs. Amory, 2:30 p.m.

Smithville vs. Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Aberdeen vs. Amory, 5:30 p.m.

South Panola Tournament

Field 1

Bruce vs. Center Hill, 10 a.m.

Bruce vs. Lake Cormorant, 11:30 a.m.

Corinth vs. Olive Branch, 1 p.m.

Southaven vs. St. Benedict (Tenn.), 2:30 p.m.

Olive Branch vs. Southaven, 4 p.m.

Field 2

Senatobia vs. New Hope, 1 p.m.

Bruce vs. New Hope, 2:30 p.m.

Field 3

Senatobia vs. Oxford, 10 a.m.

Oxford vs. St. Benedict (Tenn.), 11:30 a.m.

Starkville vs. Center Hill, 1 p.m.

Starkville vs. Lake Cormorant, 2:30 p.m.

Corinth vs. Brighton (Tenn.), 4 p.m.

South Panola vs. Brighton (Tenn.), 5:30 p.m.

