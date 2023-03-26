Monday, March 27
Baldwyn at East Union
Grenada at Houston
Kossuth at McNairy Central (Tenn.)
Tremont at Smithville
Vardaman at Hamilton
Walnut at Alcorn Central
West Union at Hickory Flat
Tuesday, March 28
Alcorn Central at Kossuth
Belmont at New Site
Bruce at East Webster
Cleveland Central at Lafayette
East Union at Baldwyn
Falkner at Jumpertown
Hatley at Amory
Houlka at Vardaman
Ingomar at Water Valley
Itawamba AHS at Mooreville
J.Z. George at Calhoun City
Mantachie at Booneville
Myrtle at Potts Camp
Nettleton at Aberdeen
North Pontotoc at Houston
Oxford at Tupelo
Pontotoc at New Albany
Smithville at Red Bay (Ala.)
South Pontotoc at Ripley
Starkville at Grenada
Tishomingo County at Corinth
Tupelo Christian at Tremont
Walnut at Pine Grove
West Point at Saltillo
Wheeler at Biggersville
Thursday, March 30
Aberdeen at Nettleton
Amory at Hatley
Biggersville at Falkner
Booneville at Mantachie
Bruce at Water Valley
Charleston at Myrtle
Columbus at West Point
East Webster at Calhoun City
Grenada at Oxford
Hamilton at Vardaman
Hardin County (Tenn.) at Kossuth
Houston at North Pontotoc
Itawamba AHS at Corinth
Lafayette at Lake Cormorant
Mooreville at Caledonia
New Albany at Pontotoc
New Site at Belmont
Pine Grove at Walnut
Ripley at South Pontotoc
Shannon at Tishomingo County
Starkville Christian at Starkville
Thrasher at Wheeler
Tupelo at Senatobia
Tupelo Christian at Jumpertown
West Union at Smithville
Friday, March 31
Belmont at Aberdeen
Booneville at Pine Grove
Caledonia at South Pontotoc
Corinth at Kossuth
East Webster at Choctaw County
Hamilton at Amory
Hickory Flat at Blue Mountain
Ingomar at New Site
Jumpertown at Shannon
North Pontotoc at Mooreville
Oxford at Saltillo
Starkville at Columbus
Tremont at Tupelo Christian
Wheeler at Tupelo
Saturday, April 1
Booneville at Baldwyn
Jumpertown at Biggersville, 11 a.m.
New Albany at Biggersville, 1 p.m.
Morris Hunter Tournament
At Southaven
Field 9
Senatobia vs. Northpoint Christian, 9 a.m.
Tuckerman (Ark.) vs. South Panola, 10:30 a.m.
Mantachie vs. Millington (Tenn.), noon
Whitehaven (Tenn.) vs. Center Hill, 1:30 p.m.
Olive Branch vs. Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.), 3 p.m.
Field 11
Lafayette vs. Covington (Tenn.), 9 a.m.
Lafayette vs. Wynne (Ark.), 10:30 a.m.
Tuckerman (Ark.) vs. Arlington (Tenn.), noon
Southaven vs. White Station (Tenn.), 1:30 p.m.
Mantachie vs. Arlington (Tenn.), 3 p.m.
Smithville Tournament
Pontotoc vs. Amory, 9:30 a.m.
Pontotoc vs. Wheeler, 11:15 a.m.
Amory vs. Wheeler, 1 p.m.
Smithville vs. Potts Camp, 2:45 p.m.
Potts Camp vs. Nettleton, 4:30 p.m.
Smithville vs. Nettleton, 6:15 p.m.
