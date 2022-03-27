Katie Beth Hall (copy)

Katie Beth Hall and the Ingomar Lady Falcons battle West Union and Wheeler this week and will also play in the Walnut Invitational.

 Gene Phelps | Special to the Gazette

Monday, March 28

Ashland at Potts Camp

Baldwyn at East Union

Coldwater at Blue Mountain (DH)

Hickory Flat at H.W. Byers

Houston at Eupora

Ingomar at West Union

Myrtle at Saltillo

Pine Grove at Mantachie

Senatobia at Tupelo

Smithville at Tremont

Starkville at Meridian

West Lowndes at Vardaman

Tuesday, March 29

Aberdeen at Nettleton

Amory at Hatley

Ashland at West Union

Belmont at New Site

Booneville at Mantachie

Calhoun City at J.Z. George

Corinth at Tishomingo County

East Webster at Bruce

Falkner at Biggersville

Hamilton at Lamar County (Ala.)

Hickory Flat at Blue Mountain

Houlka at Vardaman

Houston at North Pontotoc

Jumpertown at Tupelo Christian

Kossuth at Alcorn Central

Lafayette at Cleveland Central

Mooreville at Itawamba AHS

Myrtle at Potts Camp

Oxford at Grenada

Pine Grove at Walnut

Pontotoc at Ripley

Saltillo at West Point

Shannon at Caledonia

South Pontotoc at New Albany

Starkville Christian at Starkville

Tupelo at East Union

Wheeler at Thrasher

Thursday, March 31

Alcorn Central at Kossuth

Byhalia at Holly Springs

Calhoun City at East Webster

Charleston at Myrtle

Corinth at Itawamba AHS

East Union at Baldwyn

Falkner at Thrasher

Grenada at Starkville

Hatley at Amory

Houlka at Bruce

H.W. Byers at Hickory Flat

Lake Cormorant at Lafayette

Mantachie at Booneville

Mooreville at Caledonia

Nettleton at Aberdeen

New Albany at Pontotoc

New Site at Belmont

Oxford at Tupelo

Ripley at North Pontotoc

Smithville at West Union

South Pontotoc at Houston

Tishomingo County at Shannon

Tupelo Christian at Tremont

Vardaman at Hamilton

Walnut at Pine Grove

Wheeler at Jumpertown

Friday, April 1

Aberdeen at West Point

Ashland at Potts Camp

Blue Mountain at Tremont

Choctaw Central at Houston

East Webster at New Hope

Eupora at Vardaman

H.W. Byers at Falkner

Independence at Holly Springs

Ingomar at Wheeler

J.Z. George at Bruce

Nettleton at Kossuth

New Albany at Mooreville

North Pontotoc at West Union

Ripley at Corinth

Smithville at Baldwyn

Tupelo at Pontotoc

Tupelo Christian at Biggersville

West Lowndes at Hamilton

Southaven Tournament

Lafayette vs. Arlington (Tenn.), 4:30 p.m.

Lafayette vs. Wynne (Ark.), 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Blue Mountain at Potts Camp (DH)

Bruce at Water Valley

Falkner at Walnut

Jumpertown at Biggersville

Itawamba AHS at Amory

Mantachie at New Site

New Hope at Amory

Lady Nole Tournament

At Smithville

Pontotoc vs. Ethel, 9:30 a.m.

Smithville vs. Ethel, 11:15 a.m.

Pontotoc vs. Pisgah, 1 p.m.

Nettleton vs. Pisgah, 2:45 p.m.

Smithville vs. Pisgah, 4:30 p.m.

Smithville vs. Nettleton, 6:15 p.m.

Shannon Tournament

Shannon vs. Tupelo Christian, 11 a.m.

Tupelo Christian vs. Columbus, 12:30 p.m.

Shannon vs. Columbus, 2 p.m.

Southaven Tournament

Lafayette vs. Lewisburg, 10:30 a.m.

Walnut Invitational

Walnut vs. Myrtle, 11 a.m.

Alcorn Central vs. Ingomar, 12:30 p.m.

Alcorn Central vs. Myrtle, 2:30 p.m.

Walnut vs. Ingomar, 4 p.m.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus