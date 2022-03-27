Monday, March 28
Ashland at Potts Camp
Baldwyn at East Union
Coldwater at Blue Mountain (DH)
Hickory Flat at H.W. Byers
Houston at Eupora
Ingomar at West Union
Myrtle at Saltillo
Pine Grove at Mantachie
Senatobia at Tupelo
Smithville at Tremont
Starkville at Meridian
West Lowndes at Vardaman
Tuesday, March 29
Aberdeen at Nettleton
Amory at Hatley
Ashland at West Union
Belmont at New Site
Booneville at Mantachie
Calhoun City at J.Z. George
Corinth at Tishomingo County
East Webster at Bruce
Falkner at Biggersville
Hamilton at Lamar County (Ala.)
Hickory Flat at Blue Mountain
Houlka at Vardaman
Houston at North Pontotoc
Jumpertown at Tupelo Christian
Kossuth at Alcorn Central
Lafayette at Cleveland Central
Mooreville at Itawamba AHS
Myrtle at Potts Camp
Oxford at Grenada
Pine Grove at Walnut
Pontotoc at Ripley
Saltillo at West Point
Shannon at Caledonia
South Pontotoc at New Albany
Starkville Christian at Starkville
Tupelo at East Union
Wheeler at Thrasher
Thursday, March 31
Alcorn Central at Kossuth
Byhalia at Holly Springs
Calhoun City at East Webster
Charleston at Myrtle
Corinth at Itawamba AHS
East Union at Baldwyn
Falkner at Thrasher
Grenada at Starkville
Hatley at Amory
Houlka at Bruce
H.W. Byers at Hickory Flat
Lake Cormorant at Lafayette
Mantachie at Booneville
Mooreville at Caledonia
Nettleton at Aberdeen
New Albany at Pontotoc
New Site at Belmont
Oxford at Tupelo
Ripley at North Pontotoc
Smithville at West Union
South Pontotoc at Houston
Tishomingo County at Shannon
Tupelo Christian at Tremont
Vardaman at Hamilton
Walnut at Pine Grove
Wheeler at Jumpertown
Friday, April 1
Aberdeen at West Point
Ashland at Potts Camp
Blue Mountain at Tremont
Choctaw Central at Houston
East Webster at New Hope
Eupora at Vardaman
H.W. Byers at Falkner
Independence at Holly Springs
Ingomar at Wheeler
J.Z. George at Bruce
Nettleton at Kossuth
New Albany at Mooreville
North Pontotoc at West Union
Ripley at Corinth
Smithville at Baldwyn
Tupelo at Pontotoc
Tupelo Christian at Biggersville
West Lowndes at Hamilton
Southaven Tournament
Lafayette vs. Arlington (Tenn.), 4:30 p.m.
Lafayette vs. Wynne (Ark.), 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
Blue Mountain at Potts Camp (DH)
Bruce at Water Valley
Falkner at Walnut
Jumpertown at Biggersville
Itawamba AHS at Amory
Mantachie at New Site
New Hope at Amory
Lady Nole Tournament
At Smithville
Pontotoc vs. Ethel, 9:30 a.m.
Smithville vs. Ethel, 11:15 a.m.
Pontotoc vs. Pisgah, 1 p.m.
Nettleton vs. Pisgah, 2:45 p.m.
Smithville vs. Pisgah, 4:30 p.m.
Smithville vs. Nettleton, 6:15 p.m.
Shannon Tournament
Shannon vs. Tupelo Christian, 11 a.m.
Tupelo Christian vs. Columbus, 12:30 p.m.
Shannon vs. Columbus, 2 p.m.
Southaven Tournament
Lafayette vs. Lewisburg, 10:30 a.m.
Walnut Invitational
Walnut vs. Myrtle, 11 a.m.
Alcorn Central vs. Ingomar, 12:30 p.m.
Alcorn Central vs. Myrtle, 2:30 p.m.
Walnut vs. Ingomar, 4 p.m.