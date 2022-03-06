Smithville softball

Kelby Seales and the Smithville softball team have games this week against Vina (Ala.) and Falkner.

 Melissa Meador/Buy at Photos.Mon

Monday, March 7

Ashland at Byhalia

Booneville at New Albany

Ingomar at Falkner

Vardaman at Hatley

Walnut at Biggersville

Tuesday, March 8

Belmont at Baldwyn

Bruce at Water Valley

Caledonia at West Point

Calhoun City at Charleston

Center Hill at Corinth

East Union at Myrtle

Houlka at Hamilton

Houston at South Pontotoc

Ingomar at Hickory Flat

Itawamba AHS at Mantachie

Jumpertown at Shannon

Lafayette at Senatobia

Mooreville at Saltillo

Nanih Waiya at East Webster

New Albany at West Union

New Hope at Starkville

North Pontotoc at Pontotoc

Noxubee County at Amory

Okolona at Vardaman

Oxford at Kossuth

Pine Grove at New Site

Rosa Fort at Holly Springs

Smithville at Wheeler

Starkville Academy at Nettleton

Tishomingo County at Alcorn Central

Tupelo at Ripley

Walnut at Falkner

Winston Academy at Hatley

Thursday, March 10

Alcorn Central at Mantachie

Biggersville at Potts Camp

Booneville at Tishomingo County

Caledonia at Oxford

Calhoun City at Independence

Hickory Flat at Ripley

Okolona at Tremont

Pine Grove at Jumpertown

Shannon at Corinth

Starkville at New Hope

Walnut at Hamilton

West Point at Choctaw County

Friday, March 11

Baldwyn at Belmont

Bruce at J.Z. George

Charleston at Calhoun City

Corinth at Shannon

East Webster at Nanih Waiya

Hamilton at Houlka

Heritage Academy at Lafayette

Ingomar at Booneville

Itawamba AHS at Mooreville

Leflore County at Potts Camp

Myrtle at East Union

New Site at Pine Grove

North Panola at Vardaman

Noxubee County at Nettleton

Pontotoc at North Pontotoc

Ripley at Oxford

South Pontotoc at Houston

Tishomingo County at Caledonia

Tupelo at Saltillo

Tupelo Christian at Tremont

West Union at New Albany

Wheeler at Smithville

Saturday, March 12

Byhalia at Potts Camp

Eupora at New Albany

Germantown at East Webster

Hatley at Mantachie

Houlka at Smithville

Houston at Alcorn Central

Itawamba AHS at Belmont

Jumpertown at New Site

Lafayette at Water Valley

Nettleton at Tishomingo County

North Pontotoc at Tupelo

Pontotoc at Mooreville

Ripley at East Union

South Panola at Saltillo

South Pontotoc at Oxford

Ingomar Tournament

Ingomar vs. Ripley, 10 a.m.

East Union vs. Ripley, 11:30 a.m.

East Union vs. Amory, 1 p.m.

Walnut vs. Amory, 2:30 p.m.

Ingomar vs. Walnut, 4 p.m.

