High school softball schedule, March 7-12

Monday, March 7
Ashland at Byhalia
Booneville at New Albany
Ingomar at Falkner
Vardaman at Hatley
Walnut at Biggersville

Tuesday, March 8
Belmont at Baldwyn
Bruce at Water Valley
Caledonia at West Point
Calhoun City at Charleston
Center Hill at Corinth
East Union at Myrtle
Houlka at Hamilton
Houston at South Pontotoc
Ingomar at Hickory Flat
Itawamba AHS at Mantachie
Jumpertown at Shannon
Lafayette at Senatobia
Mooreville at Saltillo
Nanih Waiya at East Webster
New Albany at West Union
New Hope at Starkville
North Pontotoc at Pontotoc
Noxubee County at Amory
Okolona at Vardaman
Oxford at Kossuth
Pine Grove at New Site
Rosa Fort at Holly Springs
Smithville at Wheeler
Starkville Academy at Nettleton
Tishomingo County at Alcorn Central
Tupelo at Ripley
Walnut at Falkner
Winston Academy at Hatley

Thursday, March 10
Alcorn Central at Mantachie
Biggersville at Potts Camp
Booneville at Tishomingo County
Caledonia at Oxford
Calhoun City at Independence
Hickory Flat at Ripley
Okolona at Tremont
Pine Grove at Jumpertown
Shannon at Corinth
Starkville at New Hope
Walnut at Hamilton
West Point at Choctaw County

Friday, March 11
Baldwyn at Belmont
Bruce at J.Z. George
Charleston at Calhoun City
Corinth at Shannon
East Webster at Nanih Waiya
Hamilton at Houlka
Heritage Academy at Lafayette
Ingomar at Booneville
Itawamba AHS at Mooreville
Leflore County at Potts Camp
Myrtle at East Union
New Site at Pine Grove
North Panola at Vardaman
Noxubee County at Nettleton
Pontotoc at North Pontotoc
Ripley at Oxford
South Pontotoc at Houston
Tishomingo County at Caledonia
Tupelo at Saltillo
Tupelo Christian at Tremont
West Union at New Albany
Wheeler at Smithville

Saturday, March 12
Byhalia at Potts Camp
Eupora at New Albany
Germantown at East Webster
Hatley at Mantachie
Houlka at Smithville
Houston at Alcorn Central
Itawamba AHS at Belmont
Jumpertown at New Site
Lafayette at Water Valley
Nettleton at Tishomingo County
North Pontotoc at Tupelo
Pontotoc at Mooreville
Ripley at East Union
South Panola at Saltillo
South Pontotoc at Oxford

Ingomar Tournament
Ingomar vs. Ripley, 10 a.m.
East Union vs. Ripley, 11:30 a.m.
East Union vs. Amory, 1 p.m.
Walnut vs. Amory, 2:30 p.m.
Ingomar vs. Walnut, 4 p.m.