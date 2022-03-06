High school softball schedule, March 7-12 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ben Webb's Saltillo Tigers have big games this week against Mooreville, Tupelo and South Panola. Bob Smith Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, March 7Ashland at West UnionBaldwyn at New SiteBiggersville at Alcorn CentralBooneville at SaltilloCharleston at Potts CampColdwater at Hickory FlatEast Union at WheelerHoulka at AmoryKemper County at West PointLafayette at PontotocPine Grove at KossuthSmithville at Vina (Ala.)Starkville at GrenadaTuesday, March 8Aberdeen at Noxubee CountyBooneville at BaldwynBruce at VardamanCaledonia at MoorevilleCalhoun City at HoulkaCoahoma County at MyrtleColumbus at TremontEupora at StarkvilleItawamba AHS at CorinthJumpertown at WheelerMantachie at HoustonNeshoba Central at East WebsterNettleton at South PontotocNew Hope at HamiltonOxford at Cleveland CentralPine Grove at FalknerPontotoc at HatleyShannon at Tishomingo CountyThrasher at Tupelo ChristianTupelo at HernandoVina (Ala.) at BelmontThursday, March 10Biggersville at ThrasherCaledonia at Itawamba AHSCalhoun City at VardamanCorinth at ShannonDeSoto Central at SaltilloGrenada at TupeloHamilton at New HopeHolly Springs at Rosa FortHouston at HatleyIngomar at Hickory FlatMooreville at Tishomingo CountyMyrtle at KossuthNettleton at North PontotocNew Albany at West UnionNew Site at BaldwynNoxapater at StarkvilleNoxubee County at AberdeenOxford at Water ValleyPine Grove at MantachiePotts Camp at StrayhornSouth Pontotoc at LafayetteTremont at Tupelo ChristianWaterloo (Ala.) at BelmontWest Point at West LowndesFriday, March 11Belmont at Red Bay (Ala.)Bruce at WinonaCaledonia at NettletonCorinth at Alcorn CentralEast Union at WalnutHatley at Red Bay (Ala.)Mooreville at HamiltonNew Site at BiggersvillePontotoc at North PontotocShannon at Tupelo ChristianSmithville at AmoryWest Point at HoulkaSaturday, March 12Biggersville at Pine GroveEast Union at IngomarMeridian at StarkvilleOxford at IndependenceShannon at AberdeenEthel TournamentEupora vs. Kosciusko, 10 a.m.South Pontotoc vs. Kosciusko, 11:40 a.m.Eupora vs. Union, 1:20 p.m.South Pontotoc vs. Union, 3 p.m.Houston vs. Nanih Waiya, 4:40 p.m.Houston vs. Ethel, 6:20 p.m.Nanih Waiya vs. Ethel, 8 p.m. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Softball Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters