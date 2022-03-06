Ben Webb (copy)

Ben Webb's Saltillo Tigers have big games this week against Mooreville, Tupelo and South Panola.

 Bob Smith

Monday, March 7

Ashland at West Union

Baldwyn at New Site

Biggersville at Alcorn Central

Booneville at Saltillo

Charleston at Potts Camp

Coldwater at Hickory Flat

East Union at Wheeler

Houlka at Amory

Kemper County at West Point

Lafayette at Pontotoc

Pine Grove at Kossuth

Smithville at Vina (Ala.)

Starkville at Grenada

Tuesday, March 8

Aberdeen at Noxubee County

Booneville at Baldwyn

Bruce at Vardaman

Caledonia at Mooreville

Calhoun City at Houlka

Coahoma County at Myrtle

Columbus at Tremont

Eupora at Starkville

Itawamba AHS at Corinth

Jumpertown at Wheeler

Mantachie at Houston

Neshoba Central at East Webster

Nettleton at South Pontotoc

New Hope at Hamilton

Oxford at Cleveland Central

Pine Grove at Falkner

Pontotoc at Hatley

Shannon at Tishomingo County

Thrasher at Tupelo Christian

Tupelo at Hernando

Vina (Ala.) at Belmont

Thursday, March 10

Biggersville at Thrasher

Caledonia at Itawamba AHS

Calhoun City at Vardaman

Corinth at Shannon

DeSoto Central at Saltillo

Grenada at Tupelo

Hamilton at New Hope

Holly Springs at Rosa Fort

Houston at Hatley

Ingomar at Hickory Flat

Mooreville at Tishomingo County

Myrtle at Kossuth

Nettleton at North Pontotoc

New Albany at West Union

New Site at Baldwyn

Noxapater at Starkville

Noxubee County at Aberdeen

Oxford at Water Valley

Pine Grove at Mantachie

Potts Camp at Strayhorn

South Pontotoc at Lafayette

Tremont at Tupelo Christian

Waterloo (Ala.) at Belmont

West Point at West Lowndes

Friday, March 11

Belmont at Red Bay (Ala.)

Bruce at Winona

Caledonia at Nettleton

Corinth at Alcorn Central

East Union at Walnut

Hatley at Red Bay (Ala.)

Mooreville at Hamilton

New Site at Biggersville

Pontotoc at North Pontotoc

Shannon at Tupelo Christian

Smithville at Amory

West Point at Houlka

Saturday, March 12

Biggersville at Pine Grove

East Union at Ingomar

Meridian at Starkville

Oxford at Independence

Shannon at Aberdeen

Ethel Tournament

Eupora vs. Kosciusko, 10 a.m.

South Pontotoc vs. Kosciusko, 11:40 a.m.

Eupora vs. Union, 1:20 p.m.

South Pontotoc vs. Union, 3 p.m.

Houston vs. Nanih Waiya, 4:40 p.m.

Houston vs. Ethel, 6:20 p.m.

Nanih Waiya vs. Ethel, 8 p.m.

