Monday, March 2

Belmont at Red Bay (Ala.)

Itawamba AHS at Smithville

Noxapater at Starkville

New Site at Tremont

Vardaman at Bruce

Tuesday, March 3

Aberdeen at Hatley

Belmont at Vina (Ala.)

Booneville at East Union

Falkner at Hickory Flat

French Camp at Vardaman

Hamilton at Amory

Lafayette at Pontotoc

Nettleton at Corinth

New Albany at Walnut

New Site at Biggersville

Oxford at Center Hill

Pine Grove at Baldwyn

Ripley at Kossuth

Saltillo at Tupelo

Smithville at Shannon

South Pontotoc at Ingomar

Starkville at Louisville

Tishomingo County at Alcorn Central

Tupelo Christian at Jumpertown

Water Valley at Calhoun City

Wheeler at Thrasher

Winona at East Webster

Thursday, March 5

Alcorn Central at Corinth

Baldwyn at Thrasher

Bruce at Oxford

Choctaw County at East Webster

Coldwater at West Union (DH)

Eupora at Houston

Hamilton at Hatley

Hickory Flat at Blue Mountain

Jumpertown at Tupelo Christian

Lafayette at Water Valley

Louisville at Starkville

Mooreville at Saltillo

Myrtle at Mantachie

New Hope at Nettleton

Noxapater at West Point

Red Bay (Ala.) at Itawamba AHS

Ripley at New Site

Senatobia at Pontotoc

Shannon at New Albany

South Pontotoc at Houlka

Tupelo at North Pontotoc

Vina (Ala.) at Tremont

Wheeler at Biggersville

Winona at Calhoun City

Friday, March 6

Amory at Smithville

Biggersville at Walnut

Booneville at Myrtle

Caledonia at Tupelo

Hamilton at Mooreville

Hatley at Aberdeen

Lafayette at DeSoto Central

North Pontotoc at Falkner

Noxubee County at Houston

Potts Camp at Byhalia

South Pontotoc at Nettleton

Tishomingo County at Belgreen (Ala.)

Tremont at Belmont

Vardaman at Ingomar

Wheeler at East Webster

French Camp at East Webster

Corinth Tournament

Demopolis (Ala.) vs. Corinth, 5:30 p.m.

Kossuth vs. Corinth, 7 p.m.

Oxford Challenge

Oxford vs. Pontotoc, 5 p.m.

South Panola vs. Pontotoc, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Belmont at Mooreville

East Union at Amory

Ingomar at Shannon

Corinth Tournament

Baldwyn vs. Tishomingo County, 9 a.m.

Baldwyn vs. Muscle Shoals (Ala.), 10:30 a.m.

Kossuth vs. Muscle Shoals (Ala.), noon

Ripley vs. Demopolis (Ala.), 1:30 p.m.

Houston vs. Demopolis (Ala.), 3 p.m.

Ripley vs. Muscle Shoals (Ala.), 4:30 p.m.

Houston vs. Muscle Shoals (Ala.), 6 p.m.

Oxford Challenge

Lafayette vs. South Panola, 9 a.m.

DeSoto Central vs. Lafayette, 10:45 a.m.

Olive Branch vs. Myrtle, 12:30 p.m.

DeSoto Central vs. Myrtle, 2:15 p.m.

Olive Branch vs. Mantachie, 3:45 p.m.

Oxford vs. Mantachie, 5:30 p.m.

Oxford vs. Olive Branch, 7 p.m.

