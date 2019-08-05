High school football teams open preseason camp today.
Players will be able to practice in full pads as early as Saturday. Then the next weekend, several teams will participate in preseason jamborees.
The first regular season game involving area teams is set for Thursday, Aug. 22, when Tishomingo County visits Tupelo Christian. Everyone else kicks off Aug. 23.
One area team, West Point, is looking to defend a state championship. The Green Wave have won three-straight Class 5A titles and open the season at 6A champ Horn Lake.
Brad Locke