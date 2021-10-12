djr-2021-08-12-sport-tupelo-bowens-arp1-toned

Tupelo’s India Bowens comes up short on the hit as she dives for the ball against DeSoto Central on Tuesday night.

MHSAA VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Class 6A

DeSoto Central 3, Tupelo 0

Madison Central 3, Hernando 0

Germantown 3, Southaven 0

Oxford 3, Lewisburg 1

Brandon 3, D’Iberville 0

Gulfport 3, Pearl 0

Hancock 3, Northwest Rankin 1

Ocean Springs 3, Oak Grove 0

Class 5A

Lafayette 3, Holmes County Central 0

Ridgeland 3, Neshoba Central 1

New Hope 3, Canton 0

Lake Cormorant 3, Cleveland Central 0

West Harrison 3, West Jones 2

East Central 3, Vicksburg 0

Vancleave 3, Florence 0

Long Beach 3, South Jones 1

Class 4A

New Albany 3, Senatobia 0

Caledonia 3, Kosciusko 0

Pontotoc 3, Greenwood 0

Tishomingo County 3, South Pontotoc 0

Northeast Jones 3, Purvis 1

Stone 3, Lawrence County 0

Pass Christian 3, McComb 0

Sumrall 3, Northeast Lauderdale 0

Class 3A

Kossuth 3, Yazoo County 0

Byhalia 3, Amory 0

Water Valley 3, Hatley 2

Alcorn Central 3, Winona 0

Clarkdale 3, Franklin County 0

Our Lady Academy 3, Raleigh 0

St. Patrick 3, Seminary 0

St. Andrew’s 3, Union 0

Class 2A

Belmont 3, Leflore County 0

Myrtle 3, Choctaw County 1

Walnut 3, East Webster 0

East Union 3, Riverside 0

Lake 3, Mize 1

Sacred Heart 3, Pisgah 0

Puckett 3, Stringer 0

East Marion 3, Kemper County 0

Class 1A

McEvans 3, Ingomar 0

Hamilton 3, Falkner 0

Hickory Flat 3, Smithville 0

Biggersville 3, South Delta 0

Noxapater 3, Taylorsville 1

Resurrection Catholic 3, McAdams 0

Richton 3, Sebastopol 0

Bay Springs 3, Ethel 2

