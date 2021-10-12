agate High school volleyball playoff scores, first round Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tupelo’s India Bowens comes up short on the hit as she dives for the ball against DeSoto Central on Tuesday night. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MHSAA VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFSFIRST ROUNDTuesday, Oct. 12Class 6ADeSoto Central 3, Tupelo 0Madison Central 3, Hernando 0Germantown 3, Southaven 0Oxford 3, Lewisburg 1Brandon 3, D’Iberville 0Gulfport 3, Pearl 0Hancock 3, Northwest Rankin 1Ocean Springs 3, Oak Grove 0Class 5ALafayette 3, Holmes County Central 0Ridgeland 3, Neshoba Central 1New Hope 3, Canton 0Lake Cormorant 3, Cleveland Central 0West Harrison 3, West Jones 2East Central 3, Vicksburg 0Vancleave 3, Florence 0Long Beach 3, South Jones 1Class 4ANew Albany 3, Senatobia 0Caledonia 3, Kosciusko 0Pontotoc 3, Greenwood 0Tishomingo County 3, South Pontotoc 0Northeast Jones 3, Purvis 1Stone 3, Lawrence County 0Pass Christian 3, McComb 0Sumrall 3, Northeast Lauderdale 0Class 3AKossuth 3, Yazoo County 0Byhalia 3, Amory 0Water Valley 3, Hatley 2Alcorn Central 3, Winona 0Clarkdale 3, Franklin County 0Our Lady Academy 3, Raleigh 0St. Patrick 3, Seminary 0St. Andrew’s 3, Union 0Class 2ABelmont 3, Leflore County 0Myrtle 3, Choctaw County 1Walnut 3, East Webster 0East Union 3, Riverside 0Lake 3, Mize 1Sacred Heart 3, Pisgah 0Puckett 3, Stringer 0East Marion 3, Kemper County 0Class 1AMcEvans 3, Ingomar 0Hamilton 3, Falkner 0Hickory Flat 3, Smithville 0Biggersville 3, South Delta 0Noxapater 3, Taylorsville 1Resurrection Catholic 3, McAdams 0Richton 3, Sebastopol 0Bay Springs 3, Ethel 2 brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Volleyball Playoffs Scores Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists