Tuesday, Aug. 1
Regents at Hartfield Academy
Thursday, Aug. 3
Winston Academy at Regents
Friday, Aug. 4
Amory at Tupelo
Houston at Shannon
MHSAA Invitational
At Jackson Convention Center
Pool 1
Brandon vs. Lake Cormorant, 11 a.m.
Northeast Lauderdale vs. Purvis, 12:15 p.m.
Brandon vs. Northeast Lauderdale, 1:30 p.m.
Lake Cormorant vs. Purvis, 2:45 p.m.
Brandon vs. Purvis, 4 p.m.
Lake Cormorant vs. Northeast Lauderdale, 5:15 p.m.
Pool 2
Germantown vs. Lafayette, 11 a.m.
Union vs. Our Lady Academy, 12:15 p.m.
Germantown vs. Union, 1:30 p.m.
Lafayette vs. Our Lady Academy, 2:45 p.m.
Germantown vs. Our Lady Academy, 4 p.m.
Lafayette vs. Union, 5:15 p.m.
Pool 3
Madison Central vs. Oak Grove, 11 a.m.
New Hope vs. Lanier, 12:15 p.m.
Madison Central vs. New Hope, 1:30 p.m.
Oak Grove vs. Lanier, 2:45 p.m.
Madison Central vs. Lanier, 4 p.m.
Oak Grove vs. New Hope, 5:15 p.m.
Pool 4
Oxford vs. St. Andrew’s, 11 a.m.
East Central vs. Hatley, 12:15 p.m.
Oxford vs. East Central, 1:30 p.m.
St. Andrew’s vs. Hatley, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford vs. Hatley, 4 p.m.
St. Andrew’s vs. East Central, 5:15 p.m.
Pool 5
Ocean Springs vs. DeSoto Central, 11 a.m.
Forest Hill vs. Ridgeland, 12:15 p.m.
Ocean Springs vs. Forest Hill, 1:30 p.m.
DeSoto Central vs. Ridgeland, 2:45 p.m.
Ocean Springs vs. Ridgeland, 4 p.m.
DeSoto Central vs. Forest Hill, 5:15 p.m.
Pool 6
Gulfport vs. Northwest Rankin, 11 a.m.
Olive Branch vs. Bay High, 12:15 p.m.
Gulfport vs. Olive Branch, 1:30 p.m.
Northwest Rankin vs. Bay High, 2:45 p.m.
Gulfport vs. Bay High, 4 p.m.
Northwest Rankin vs. Olive Branch, 5:15 p.m.
Pool 7
Lewisburg vs. West Lauderdale, 11 a.m.
Hancock vs. Belmont, 12:15 p.m.
Lewisburg vs. Hancock, 1:30 p.m.
West Lauderdale vs. Belmont, 2:45 p.m.
Lewisburg vs. Belmont, 4 p.m.
West Lauderdale vs. Hancock, 5:15 p.m.
Pool 8
Alcorn Central vs. Clinton, 11 a.m.
Jim Hill vs. Pass Christian, 12:15 p.m.
Alcorn Central vs. Jim Hill, 1:30 p.m.
Clinton vs. Pass Christian, 2:45 p.m.
Alcorn Central vs. Pass Christian, 4 p.m.
Clinton vs. Jim Hill, 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5
West Point at Tupelo
Bulldog Bash
At New Albany
Maroon Pool
New Albany vs. Myrtle, 8 a.m.
Amory vs. Pine Grove, 8:50 a.m.
Pine Grove vs. New Albany, 9:40 a.m.
Myrtle vs. Amory, 10:30 a.m.
Pine Grove vs. Myrtle, 11:20 a.m.
Amory vs. New Albany, 12:10 p.m.
White Pool
East Union vs. Hickory Flat, 8 a.m.
Caledonia vs. Starkville, 8:50 a.m.
Hickory Flat vs. Caledonia, 9:40 a.m.
Starkville vs. East Union, 10:30 a.m.
Hickory Flat vs. Starkville, 11:20 a.m.
Caledonia vs. East Union, 12:10 p.m.
Black Pool
West Union vs. Ingomar, 8 a.m.
Kossuth vs. Ripley, 8:50 a.m.
Ripley vs. West Union, 9:40 a.m.
Ingomar vs. Kossuth, 10:30 a.m.
Kossuth vs. West Union, 11:20 a.m.
Ripley vs. Ingomar, 12:10 p.m.
Bracket play begins at 1 p.m.
Jackson Academy Invite
Main Court
Jackson Academy vs. Winston Academy, 8 a.m.
Jackson Prep vs. Winston Academy, 9 a.m.
Hartfield Academy vs. PCS, 10 a.m.
Jackson Academy vs. Lamar, 11 a.m.
Jackson Prep vs. PCS, noon
Regents vs. Hartfield Academy, 1 p.m.
Jackson Academy vs. Regents, 2 p.m.
Activities Building
Jackson Prep vs. MRA, 8 a.m.
Hartfield Academy vs. Lamar, 9 a.m.
MRA vs. Regents, 10 a.m.
PCS vs. Winston Academy, 11 a.m.
Lamar vs. MRA, noon
MHSAA Invitational
At Jackson Convention Center
Sliver Bracket games, 9 a.m.
Gold Bracket games, 10:30 a.m.
Championship games, 5 p.m.
Pontotoc Classic
Court 1
Pontotoc JV vs. East Webster JV, 9 a.m.
Walnut JV vs. Tishomingo County JV, 10 a.m.
East Webster vs. Mantachie, 11 a.m.
North Pontotoc JV vs. Saltillo JV, noon
North Pontotoc JV vs. Corinth JV, 1:15 p.m.
North Pontotoc vs. Saltillo, 2:15 p.m.
Walnut vs. Tishomingo County, 3:15 p.m.
Pontotoc vs. Mantachie, 4:15 p.m.
Walnut vs. Tupelo Christian, 5:15 p.m.
Pontotoc vs. Tupelo Christian, 6:15 p.m.
Court 2
Saltillo JV vs. Itawamba AHS JV, 9 a.m.
East Webster JV vs. Itawamba AHS JV, 10 a.m.
South Pontotoc JV vs. Corinth JV, 11 a.m.
South Pontotoc JV vs. Tishomingo County JV, noon
Saltillo vs. Itawamba AHS, 1:15 p.m.
East Webster vs. Itawamba AHS, 2:15 p.m.
South Pontotoc vs. Corinth, 3:15 p.m.
South Pontotoc vs. Tishomingo County, 4:15 p.m.
North Pontotoc vs. Corinth, 5:15 p.m.
