High school volleyball schedule, Aug. 14-19

Zion Seals and Nettleton take on Hamilton and Itawamba AHS this week.

Monday, Aug. 14
Biggersville at Myrtle
Caledonia/Tupelo at Pontotoc (tri-match)
Columbus at Aberdeen
Falkner at West Union
Ripley at North Pontotoc
Smithville at Amory
Winona at Houston

Tuesday, Aug. 15
Caledonia at Starkville
Corinth at Biggersville
East Union at Mooreville
East Webster at Grenada
Hamilton at Nettleton
Hatley at Smithville
Hickory Flat at Belmont
Houlka/Jumpertown at New Site (tri-match)
Houston at Itawamba AHS
H.W. Byers at Thrasher
Ingomar at Baldwyn
Louisville at West Point
New Albany at Kossuth
North Pontotoc at Alcorn Central
Oxford at Lafayette
Pine Grove at Mantachie
Pontotoc at South Panola
Potts Camp at Falkner
Shannon at Aberdeen
South Pontotoc at Regents
Tishomingo County at Saltillo
Walnut at Ripley
Wheeler at West Union

Thursday, Aug. 17
Aberdeen at West Lowndes
Alcorn Central at Corinth
Ashland/Thrasher at New Site (tri-match)
Biggersville at Ripley
East Union at Booneville
East Webster at Eupora
Germantown/Oxford at Brandon (tri-match)
Houston at Smithville
Ingomar at Walnut
Kossuth at Tishomingo County
Mantachie at Amory Christian
Myrtle at Jumpertown
Nettleton at Itawamba AHS
New Albany at Pontotoc
North Pontotoc at Belmont
Regents at Lafayette
Saltillo at Amory
Shannon at Houlka
Senatobia at Potts Camp
South Pontotoc at Mooreville
Starkville at Tupelo
Tishomingo County at Hickory Flat
Tupelo Christian at Baldwyn
West Point at Hamilton
Wheeler at Falkner

Friday, Aug. 18
Booneville at Baldwyn
Pine Grove at Walnut
Tupelo Christian at Hatley

Volley in the Ville
At Collierville (Tenn.)
Regents vs. Bartlett (Tenn.), 6 p.m.
Regents vs. Houston (Tenn.), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19
Pontotoc County Round Robin
At South Pontotoc
Pontotoc vs. North Pontotoc, 2:30 p.m.
South Pontotoc vs. North Pontotoc, 3:30 p.m.
South Pontotoc vs. Pontotoc, 4:30 p.m.

Volley in the Ville
At Collierville (Tenn.)
Regents vs. Northpoint Christian, 9 a.m.
Bracket play begins, 11:15 a.m.