Monday, Aug. 16

Amory Christian at Itawamba AHS

Ashland at Baldwyn

Belmont at Mooreville, ccd.

Booneville at West Union

North Pontotoc at Myrtle

Shannon at Potts Camp

South Panola at Lafayette

Tupelo Christian at Falkner

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Amory at South Pontotoc

Baldwyn at Mantachie

Belmont at Tishomingo County

Biggersville at Kossuth

Booneville at North Pontotoc

Caledonia/Water Valley at Ripley (tri-match)

Hamilton at Nettleton

Hickory Flat at Senatobia

Ingomar at Falkner

Lafayette at Tupelo

Middleton (Tenn.) at Walnut

New Albany at Alcorn Central

New Hope at Starkville

Oxford at DeSoto Central

Pontotoc at Corinth

Potts Camp at Byhalia

Saltillo at Columbus

Smithville at Hatley

Tupelo Christian at Pine Grove, ccd.

West Union at East Union

Thursday, Aug. 19

Aberdeen at Itawamba AHS

Ashland at Mantachie

Corinth at Alcorn Central

East Union at Biggersville

Grenada at Starkville

Hamilton at East Webster

Ingomar at Walnut

Lafayette at Horn Lake

Lake Cormorant at Oxford

Mantachie at Ashland (DH)

Nettleton at Smithville

North Pontotoc at South Pontotoc

Pillow Academy at Regents

Pine Grove at Hickory Flat, ccd.

Pontotoc at New Albany

Potts Camp at West Union

Ripley at Kossuth

Saltillo at Amory

Shannon at Okolona

Tupelo at Caledonia

Tupelo Christian at Myrtle

Saturday, Aug. 21

Hickory Flat at Water Valley

Brooks Invitational

At Brooks (Ala.)

Belmont vs. Deshler (Ala.), 9 a.m.

Belmont vs. Loretto (Tenn.), 10 a.m.

New Albany vs. Fayette County (Ala.), 10 a.m.

New Albany vs. Brooks (Ala.), noon

New Albany vs. McNairy Central (Tenn.), 1 p.m.

Belmont vs. Fort Payne (Ala.), 1 p.m.

Mantachie Invitational

Nettleton vs. Mantachie, 9 a.m.

Mooreville vs. Nettleton (JV), 10 a.m.

South Pontotoc vs. Mantachie, 10:30 a.m.

Mantachie vs. South Pontotoc (JV), 11:30 a.m.

Shannon vs. Nettleton, noon

Shannon vs. Mantachie (JV), 1 p.m.

Mooreville vs. South Pontotoc, 1:30 p.m.

Shannon vs. Mantachie, 2:30 p.m.

Mooreville vs. Nettleton, 3:30 p.m.

South Pontotoc vs. Shannon, 4:30 p.m.

Mantachie vs. Mooreville, 5:30 p.m.

brad.locke@djournal.com

