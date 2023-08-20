Monday, Aug. 21
Alcorn Central at McNairy Central (Tenn.)
Belmont at New Albany
Booneville at Pine Grove
Corinth at Kossuth
East Union at North Pontotoc
Falkner at Potts Camp
Holly Springs at Ashland
Houlka at Thrasher
Houston at Aberdeen
Mooreville at Smithville
Pontotoc at Starkville
South Pontotoc at Myrtle
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Aberdeen at Shannon
Amory at Mooreville
Baldwyn at Booneville
Belmont at Ingomar
Biggersville at Falkner
Byhalia at North Pontotoc
Corinth at Walnut
Hamilton at East Webster
Hickory Flat at Alcorn Central
Houlka at Ashland
H.W. Byers at Jumpertown
Kosciusko at Houston
Kossuth at Middleton (Tenn.)
Lafayette at Brandon
Mantachie at Myrtle
Nettleton at Hatley
New Albany at Caledonia
New Site at Wheeler
Oxford at Madison Central
Pine Grove at Ripley
Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS
Regents at New Hope
Saltillo at Olive Branch
Tishomingo County at South Pontotoc
Tupelo at Center Hill
Tupelo Christian at Thrasher
West Point at Louisville
West Union at East Union
Thursday, Aug. 24
Amory at Caledonia
Ashland at Holly Springs
Baldwyn at Mantachie
Belmont/Pine Grove at East Union (tri-match)
Center Hill at Saltillo
Falkner at New Site
Hickory Flat at Tupelo
Itawamba AHS at Hatley
Kossuth at Alcorn Central
Lafayette at Lake Cormorant
Nettleton at West Union
New Hope at Oxford
North Pontotoc at Ingomar
Northpoint Christian at Regents
Potts Camp at Biggersville
Ripley at New Albany
Shannon at Columbus
Smithville at Hamilton
South Panola at Pontotoc
South Pontotoc at Myrtle
Thrasher at H.W. Byers
Tupelo Christian at Houlka
Wheeler at Booneville
Friday, Aug. 25
Eupora at East Webster
Rosa Fort at Holly Springs
Saturday, Aug. 26
Potts Camp/Pelahatchie at Water Valley (tri-match)
Alcorn Central Invitational
Purple Pool (High school gym)
Biggersville vs. Ripley, 9 a.m.
Alcorn Central vs. Russellville (Ala.), 10 a.m.
Hickory Flat vs. Ripley, 11 a.m.
Alcorn Central vs. Biggersville, noon
Russellville (Ala.) vs. Ripley, 1 p.m.
Hickory Flat vs. Biggersville, 2 p.m.
Alcorn Central vs. Ripley, 3 p.m.
Russellville (Ala.) vs. Biggersville, 4 p.m.
Alcorn Central vs. Hickory Flat, 5 p.m.
Hickory Flat vs. Russellville, Ala., 6 p.m.
Gold championship, 7 p.m.
Gold Pool (Middle school gym)
Corinth vs. Kossuth, 9 a.m.
North Pontotoc vs. Walnut, 10 a.m.
Belmont vs. Kossuth, 11 a.m.
Corinth vs. North Pontotoc, noon
Walnut vs. Kossuth, 1 p.m.
Belmont vs. Corinth, 2 p.m.
North Pontotoc vs. Kossuth, 3 p.m.
Walnut vs. Corinth, 4 p.m.
North Pontotoc vs. Belmont, 5 p.m.
Belmont vs. Walnut, 6 p.m.
Silver championship, 7 p.m.
Mantachie Tournament
Mantachie vs. Wheeler, 9 a.m.
Wheeler vs. Nettleton, 10 a.m.
Wheeler vs. Nettleton (JV), 11 a.m.
Nettleton vs. Amory Christian, noon
Amory Christian vs. Hatley (JV), 1 p.m.
Amory Christian vs. Hatley, 2 p.m.
Hatley vs. Pine Grove, 3 p.m.
Pine Grove vs. Mantachie (JV), 4 p.m.
Pine Grove vs. Mantachie, 5 p.m.
Oxford Invitational
Pool 1 (Court 1)
Oxford vs. Crockett County (Tenn.), 8 a.m.
Heritage Academy vs. Starkville, 9 a.m.
Starkville vs. Oxford, 10 a.m.
Crockett County (Tenn.) vs. Heritage Academy, 11 a.m.
Starkville vs. Crockett County (Tenn.), noon
Oxford vs. Heritage Academy, 1 p.m.
Pool 2 (Court 2)
Lafayette vs. South Panola, 8 a.m.
Caledonia vs. MRA, 9 a.m.
MRA vs. Lafayette, 10 a.m.
South Panola vs. Caledonia, 11 a.m.
MRA vs. South Panola, noon
Lafayette vs. Caledonia, 1 p.m.
Pool 3 (Aux Gym)
Tupelo vs. Pontotoc, 8 a.m.
Hernando vs. St. Andrew’s, 9 a.m.
St. Andrew’s vs. Tupelo, 10 a.m.
Pontotoc vs. Hernando, 11 a.m.
St. Andrew’s vs. Pontotoc, noon
Tupelo vs. Hernando, 1 p.m.
Gold Bracket
Pool 1 No. 1 vs. Pool 2 No. 3, 2 p.m.
Pool 2 No. 1 vs. Pool 1 No. 3, 2 p.m.
Pool 1 No. 2 vs. Pool 2 No. 2, 3 p.m.
Pool 3 No. 1 vs. Pool 3 No. 2, 3 p.m.
Semifinals, 4 p.m.
Championship, 5 p.m.
Silver Bracket
Pool 3 No. 3 vs. Pool 3 No. 4, 2 p.m.
Pool 1 No. 4 vs. Pool 2 No. 4, 3 p.m.
Championship, 4 p.m.
Union County Tournament
At Myrtle
New Albany vs. West Union, 9 a.m.
Ingomar vs. East Union, 10:10 a.m.
Myrtle vs. New Albany/West Union winner, 11:20 a.m.
Loser’s bracket game, 12:30 p.m.
Winner’s bracket game, 1:40 p.m.
Loser’s bracket game, 4 p.m.
Championship game, 5:10 p.m.
