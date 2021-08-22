Monday, Aug. 23

Belmont at Mooreville

Falkner at Baldwyn

Smithville at Shannon

West Union at Myrtle

Winston Academy at East Webster

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Alcorn Central at Tishomingo County

Amory at Columbus

Belmont at Red Bay (Ala.)

Biggersville at Booneville

East Webster at Kosciusko

Falkner at Myrtle

Grenada at Tupelo

Holly Springs at H.W. Byers

Itawamba AHS at Hamilton

Kossuth at Corinth

New Albany at Caledonia

Pontotoc at Mooreville

Potts Camp at Tupelo Christian

Regents at North Pontotoc

Ripley at Saltillo

Starkville at Oxford

Thursday, Aug. 26

Alcorn Central/Oxford at Belmont (tri-match)

Amory at Mooreville

Caledonia at Starkville

East Webster at Ethel

Falkner at Ingomar

Kossuth at Mantachie

Myrtle at North Pontotoc

New Albany at Ripley

Pontotoc at Tupelo

Regents at West Memphis Christian

Shannon at Smithville

Tupelo Christian at Ashland

Walnut at Tishomingo County

Water Valley at Lafayette

West Union at Booneville

Saturday, Aug. 28

Alcorn Central Tournament

Purple Pool

Walnut vs. McNairy Central (Tenn.), 10 a.m.

Alcorn Central vs. Corinth, 11 a.m.

Corinth vs. Walnut, noon

McNairy Central vs. Alcorn Central, 1 p.m.

Corinth vs. McNairy Central, 2 p.m.

Walnut vs. Alcorn Central, 3 p.m.

Gold Pool

Belmont vs. Tishomingo County, 10 a.m.

Kossuth vs. Caledonia, 11 a.m.

Tishomingo County at Kossuth, noon

Caledonia vs. Belmont, 1 p.m.

Tishomingo County vs. Caledonia, 2 p.m.

Kossuth vs. Belmont, 3 p.m.

Fourth-place Purple vs. fourth-place Gold, 4 p.m.

Third-place Purple vs. third-place Gold, 4 p.m.

First-place Purple vs. second-place Gold, 5 p.m.

First-place Gold vs. second-place Purple, 5 p.m.

Championship game, 6 p.m.

Union County Tournament

At New Albany

Game 1: Ingomar vs. Myrtle, 10 a.m.

Game 2: New Albany vs. West Union, 11:15 a.m.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. East Union, 12:30 p.m.

Game 4: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 1:45 p.m.

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 4:15 p.m.

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6:45 p.m.

Game 9: if necessary, 8 p.m.

brad.locke@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus