Monday, Aug. 24

Alcorn Central at Tishomingo County

Ashland at North Panola

Belmont at Walnut

Corinth at Kossuth

East Union at West Union

East Webster at Noxapater

Hamilton at Smithville

Mooreville at Mantachie

Nettleton at Saltillo

Oxford at Horn Lake

Pine Grove at Ripley

Shannon at Aberdeen

South Panola at Lafayette

Starkville at Regents

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Aberdeen at Hamilton

Alcorn Central at McNairy Central (Tenn.)

Amory at Hatley

Biggersville at Baldwyn

Corinth at Booneville

Falkner at West Union

Hickory Flat at Lafayette

Itawamba AHS at Shannon

Mantachie at Okolona

North Pontotoc at Myrtle

Oxford at Center Hill

Pillow Academy at Regents

Pine Grove at Ingomar

Pontotoc at Mooreville

Potts Camp at H.W. Byers

Saltillo at Nettleton

Smithville at East Union

South Pontotoc at Caledonia

Starkville at South Panola

Tupelo at Olive Branch

Walnut at Ripley

Thursday, Aug. 27

Baldwyn at Biggersville (DH)

Booneville at Pine Grove

Caledonia at Starkville

DeSoto Central at Tupelo

East Union at Smithville

East Webster at Okolona

Hamilton at Hatley

Hernando at Oxford

Hickory Flat/Mooreville at Belmont (tri-match)

Horn Lake at Lafayette

H.W. Byers at Ripley

Ingomar at Falkner

Itawamba AHS at Amory

Kossuth at Pontotoc

Nettleton at Myrtle

North Pontotoc at New Albany

Potts Camp at West Union

Regents at DeSoto Christian Academy

Saltillo at Ripley

Shannon at Ashland

Tishomingo County at Alcorn Central

Friday, Aug. 28

Holly Springs at Water Valley

Saturday, Aug. 29

Baldwyn at Saltillo

Mantachie at Shannon

