Monday, Aug. 24
Alcorn Central at Tishomingo County
Ashland at North Panola
Belmont at Walnut
Corinth at Kossuth
East Union at West Union
East Webster at Noxapater
Hamilton at Smithville
Mooreville at Mantachie
Nettleton at Saltillo
Oxford at Horn Lake
Pine Grove at Ripley
Shannon at Aberdeen
South Panola at Lafayette
Starkville at Regents
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Aberdeen at Hamilton
Alcorn Central at McNairy Central (Tenn.)
Amory at Hatley
Biggersville at Baldwyn
Corinth at Booneville
Falkner at West Union
Hickory Flat at Lafayette
Itawamba AHS at Shannon
Mantachie at Okolona
North Pontotoc at Myrtle
Oxford at Center Hill
Pillow Academy at Regents
Pine Grove at Ingomar
Pontotoc at Mooreville
Potts Camp at H.W. Byers
Saltillo at Nettleton
Smithville at East Union
South Pontotoc at Caledonia
Starkville at South Panola
Tupelo at Olive Branch
Walnut at Ripley
Thursday, Aug. 27
Baldwyn at Biggersville (DH)
Booneville at Pine Grove
Caledonia at Starkville
DeSoto Central at Tupelo
East Union at Smithville
East Webster at Okolona
Hamilton at Hatley
Hernando at Oxford
Hickory Flat/Mooreville at Belmont (tri-match)
Horn Lake at Lafayette
H.W. Byers at Ripley
Ingomar at Falkner
Itawamba AHS at Amory
Kossuth at Pontotoc
Nettleton at Myrtle
North Pontotoc at New Albany
Potts Camp at West Union
Regents at DeSoto Christian Academy
Saltillo at Ripley
Shannon at Ashland
Tishomingo County at Alcorn Central
Friday, Aug. 28
Holly Springs at Water Valley
Saturday, Aug. 29
Baldwyn at Saltillo
Mantachie at Shannon