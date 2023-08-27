agate High school volleyball schedule, Aug. 28-Sept. 2 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 27, 2023 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Coach Kelley Hopper's Walnut team will face off against Falkner and Hickory Flat this week. Dillon Barnes | Southern Sentinel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Aug. 28Amory at RipleyBelmont at Tishomingo CountyFalkner at WalnutHatley at NettletonHouston at KosciuskoItawamba AHS at BoonevilleRegents at Hickory FlatSmithville at Potts CampWest Point at LafayetteWest Union at Pine GroveTuesday, Aug. 29Alcorn Central at North PontotocAmory at CaledoniaAshland at HoulkaBiggersville at BoonevilleByhalia at H.W. ByersCaledonia at South PontotocEast Union at MyrtleEast Webster at HamiltonGermantown at TupeloGreenwood at HoustonHickory Flat at WalnutJumpertown at New SiteKossuth at North PanolaMantachie at BaldwynMooreville at IngomarNew Albany at BelmontNew Hope at CorinthOkolona at AberdeenPine Grove at FalknerPontotoc at LafayetteRegents at Pillow AcademyRipley at ShannonSmithville at HatleySouthaven at OxfordStarkville at Madison CentralThrasher at Cherokee (Ala.)Tupelo Christian at WheelerThursday, Aug. 31Alcorn Central at Russellville (Ala.)Amory at Tishomingo CountyAmory Christian at MantachieAshland at Potts CampBaldwyn at West UnionCorinth at West PointGrenada at SaltilloHolly Springs at Water ValleyHouston at LouisvilleIngomar at RipleyItawamba AHS at ShannonKossuth at New AlbanyMooreville at East WebsterMurrah at StarkvilleNettleton at AberdeenOxford at Horn LakePine Grove at JumpertownSenatobia at Hickory FlatSouth Pontotoc at MyrtleTupelo at ClintonTupelo Christian at HamiltonWest Memphis at RegentsWheeler at ThrasherWinona at HoulkaFriday, Sept. 1No gamesSaturday, Sept. 2No games Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Volleyball Schedule Botany Hydrography Ancient History Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you