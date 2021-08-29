Monday, Aug. 30

Falkner at Walnut

New Hope at Starkville

Tupelo Christian at Amory Christian

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Amory at Pontotoc

Belmont/Ripley at Alcorn Central (tri-match)

Biggersville at Myrtle

Booneville at Kossuth

Caledonia at Itawamba AHS

Hamilton at Aberdeen

Hatley at Smithville

Holly Springs at North Panola

Kosciusko at East Webster

Mantachie at Baldwyn

Mooreville at Shannon

Nettleton at East Union

Oxford at Lafayette

Regents at Tupelo

Saltillo at Lake Cormorant

South Pontotoc at North Pontotoc

Starkville at Neshoba Central

Tishomingo County at New Albany

Tupelo Christian at Falkner

Water Valley at Hickory Flat

Thursday, Sept. 2

Belmont at Baldwyn

Booneville at Biggersville

Caledonia at Mooreville

East Union at Myrtle

East Webster at Hamilton

Ingomar at Mantachie

Itawamba AHS at Hatley

Kossuth at Alcorn Central

Lafayette at Saltillo

New Albany at Corinth

Pontotoc at Shannon

Ripley at North Pontotoc

Smithville at Nettleton

South Pontotoc at Amory

Starkville at Grace Christian

Tupelo at Oxford

Friday, Sept. 3

DeSoto Christian at Regents

Saturday, Sept. 4

Potts Camp at Holly Springs

