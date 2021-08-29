agate High school volleyball schedule, Aug. 30-Sept. 4 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 29, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Aug. 30Falkner at WalnutNew Hope at StarkvilleTupelo Christian at Amory ChristianTuesday, Aug. 31Amory at PontotocBelmont/Ripley at Alcorn Central (tri-match)Biggersville at MyrtleBooneville at KossuthCaledonia at Itawamba AHSHamilton at AberdeenHatley at SmithvilleHolly Springs at North PanolaKosciusko at East WebsterMantachie at BaldwynMooreville at ShannonNettleton at East UnionOxford at LafayetteRegents at TupeloSaltillo at Lake CormorantSouth Pontotoc at North PontotocStarkville at Neshoba CentralTishomingo County at New AlbanyTupelo Christian at FalknerWater Valley at Hickory FlatThursday, Sept. 2Belmont at BaldwynBooneville at BiggersvilleCaledonia at MoorevilleEast Union at MyrtleEast Webster at HamiltonIngomar at MantachieItawamba AHS at HatleyKossuth at Alcorn CentralLafayette at SaltilloNew Albany at CorinthPontotoc at ShannonRipley at North PontotocSmithville at NettletonSouth Pontotoc at AmoryStarkville at Grace ChristianTupelo at OxfordFriday, Sept. 3DeSoto Christian at RegentsSaturday, Sept. 4Potts Camp at Holly Springs brad.locke@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Volleyball Schedule Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists