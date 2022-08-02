agate High school volleyball schedule, Aug. 4-6 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Masey Adams and New Albany host the season-opening Bulldog Bash on Saturday. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Thursday, Aug. 4Shannon at BoonevilleFriday, Aug. 5Baldwyn at BoonevilleOxford at LafayettePine Grove at West UnionSaturday, Aug. 6Houston at OkolonaNettleton at ColumbusBulldog BashAt New AlbanyMemorial GymCourt 1New Albany vs. Ingomar, 9 a.m.Ingomar vs. Alcorn Central, 10 a.m.Starkville vs. Ingomar, 11 a.m.Alcorn Central vs. Starkville, noonStarkville vs. New Albany, 1 p.m.New Albany vs. Alcorn Central, 2 p.m.Court 2Myrtle vs. Ripley, 9 a.m.Kossuth vs. Amory, 10 a.m.Amory vs. Myrtle, 11 a.m.Ripley vs. Kossuth, noonAmory vs. Ripley, 1 p.m.Myrtle vs. Kossuth, 2 p.m.At B.F. Ford GymHickory Flat vs. Saltillo, 9 a.m.Walnut vs. Pine Grove, 10 a.m.Pine Grove vs. Hickory Flat, 11 a.m.Saltillo vs. Walnut, noonPine Grove vs. Saltillo, 1 p.m.Hickory Flat vs. Walnut, 2 p.m.Lady Nole ClassicAt SmithvilleHouston vs. Itawamba AHS, 5 p.m.Houston vs. Smithville, 6 p.m.Itawamba AHS vs. Smithville, 7 p.m.Lady Warrior ClassicAt PontotocCourt 1Pontotoc JV vs. Tishomingo County JV, 9 a.m.North Pontotoc JV vs. Oxford JV, 10 a.m.Pontotoc JV vs. Belmont JV, 11 a.m.Tishomingo County JV vs. North Pontotoc JV, noonPontotoc vs. Belmont, 1:15 p.m.East Webster vs. Tishomingo County, 2:15 p.m.Pontotoc vs. Mantachie, 3:15 p.m.Court 2Caledonia vs. North Pontotoc, 9 a.m.Caledonia vs. Belmont, 10 a.m.North Pontotoc vs. Water Valley, 11 a.m.Belmont JV vs. Oxford JV, noonTishomingo County vs. Mantachie, 1:15 p.m.Corinth vs. Water Valley, 2:15 p.m.East Webster vs. Corinth, 3:15 p.m. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Volleyball Schedule Pontotoc Jv Pine Grove Tishomingo County Walnut Botany Sport Heraldry Ancient History Belmont Jv Oxford Hickory Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters