agate High school volleyball schedule, Aug. 7-12 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Chasity Davis, from left, Jolee Young and Anna Reese Woods will lead Hickory Flat in games against Lafayette and West Jones this week. Dillon Barnes | Southern Sentinel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Aug. 7Amory Christian at SmithvilleHickory Flat at LafayetteHoulka at FalknerPine Grove at IngomarRipley at SaltilloTuesday, Aug. 8Belmont at North PontotocBiggersville at WalnutBooneville at CorinthByhalia at Holly SpringsChoctaw County at OxfordColumbus at ShannonDeSoto Central at TupeloEast Webster at West PointHatley at MantachieHoulka at HoustonIngomar at South PontotocMooreville at Itawamba AHSMyrtle at Pine GroveNettleton at HamiltonNew Hope at RegentsNew Site at ThrasherPontotoc at New AlbanyPotts Camp at SenatobiaRipley at Alcorn CentralStarkville at BrandonTishomingo County at KossuthWest Union at BaldwynWheeler at JumpertownWednesday, Aug. 9MRA at StarkvilleThursday, Aug. 10Aberdeen at OkolonaAlcorn Central at WalnutAmory at SaltilloAshland at ThrasherBaldwyn at RipleyBelmont/Corinth at Mooreville (tri-match)Caledonia at New AlbanyEast Union at WheelerHatley at Amory ChristianHolly Springs at ByhaliaHoulka at ShannonH.W. Byers at ByhaliaLafayette at Center HillMantachie at NettletonNew Hope at TupeloNorth Pontotoc at MyrtleNorthwest Rankin at OxfordNew Site at FalknerPine Grove at South PontotocPotts Camp at East WebsterRegents at HernandoSenatobia at KossuthSmithville at Itawamba AHSSouth Pontotoc at Pine GroveWater Valley at PontotocFriday, Aug. 11Baldwyn at Potts CampHamilton/Hatley at Smithville (tri-match)Tupelo at GermantownWalnut/West Union at Booneville (tri-match)West Jones at Hickory FlatWest Point at HoustonSaturday, Aug. 12Pontotoc/West Jones at North Pontotoc (tri-match)Tupelo at Madison Central, 11 a.m.Tupelo at Northwest Rankin, 2:30 p.m.East Union TournamentIngomar vs. Booneville, noonIngomar vs. Ripley, 1 p.m.East Union vs. Booneville, 2 p.m.East Union vs. Ripley, 3 p.m. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Volleyball Schedule Botany Hydrography Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you