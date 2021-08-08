Monday, Aug. 9

Alcorn Central at Saltillo

East Union at Booneville

Shannon at Potts Camp

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Baldwyn at Myrtle

DeSoto Central at Tupelo

East Union at New Albany

Falkner at Pine Grove

Hatley at South Pontotoc

Hickory Flat at Ripley

Itawamba AHS at Nettleton

Kossuth at Biggersville

Mooreville at East Webster

Okolona at West Lowndes

Oxford at Pontotoc

Regents at Lafayette

Starkville at Columbus

Tishomingo County at Alcorn Central

Tupelo Christian at Potts Camp

West Union at Hamilton

Thursday, Aug. 12

Alcorn Central at Biggersville

Amory at Caledonia

Belmont at Corinth

Ethel at East Webster

Hamilton at Shannon

Hickory Flat at Regents

Itawamba AHS at Smithville

Kossuth at McNairy Central (Tenn.)

Lewisburg at Oxford

Mantachie at Hatley

Nettleton at Myrtle

New Albany at Lafayette

Pine Grove at Booneville

Pontotoc at Ripley

Potts Camp at South Pontotoc

Saltillo at Tishomingo County

Tupelo at Center Hill

Walnut at North Pontotoc

West Union at Falkner

Saturday, Aug. 14

East Union Classic

South Pontotoc vs. Ingomar, 11 a.m.

Nettleton vs. Ingomar, noon

South Pontotoc vs. Biggersville, 1 p.m.

East Union vs. Nettleton, 2 p.m.

East Union vs. Biggersville, 3 p.m.

