agate High school volleyball schedule, Aug. 9-14 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 8, 2021 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Aug. 9Alcorn Central at SaltilloEast Union at BoonevilleShannon at Potts CampTuesday, Aug. 10Baldwyn at MyrtleDeSoto Central at TupeloEast Union at New AlbanyFalkner at Pine GroveHatley at South PontotocHickory Flat at RipleyItawamba AHS at NettletonKossuth at BiggersvilleMooreville at East WebsterOkolona at West LowndesOxford at PontotocRegents at LafayetteStarkville at ColumbusTishomingo County at Alcorn CentralTupelo Christian at Potts CampWest Union at HamiltonThursday, Aug. 12Alcorn Central at BiggersvilleAmory at CaledoniaBelmont at CorinthEthel at East WebsterHamilton at ShannonHickory Flat at RegentsItawamba AHS at SmithvilleKossuth at McNairy Central (Tenn.)Lewisburg at OxfordMantachie at HatleyNettleton at MyrtleNew Albany at LafayettePine Grove at BoonevillePontotoc at RipleyPotts Camp at South PontotocSaltillo at Tishomingo CountyTupelo at Center HillWalnut at North PontotocWest Union at FalknerSaturday, Aug. 14East Union ClassicSouth Pontotoc vs. Ingomar, 11 a.m.Nettleton vs. Ingomar, noonSouth Pontotoc vs. Biggersville, 1 p.m.East Union vs. Nettleton, 2 p.m.East Union vs. Biggersville, 3 p.m. brad.locke@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists