Monday, Aug. 26

Belmont at Okolona

Hickory Flat at Ripley

Myrtle at Baldwyn

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Aberdeen at Itawamba AHS

Alcorn Central at Rogers (Ala.)

Baldwyn at Falkner

Biggersville at Mantachie

Caledonia at Lafayette

Germantown at Starkville

Ingomar at East Union

Kossuth at Corinth

New Albany at Tishomingo County

Okolona at Shannon

Olive Branch at Tupelo

Oxford at Hernando

Walnut at Pine Grove

Water Valley at Pontotoc

West Lowndes at Amory

West Union at Potts Camp

Thursday, Aug. 29

Alcorn Central at Falkner

Amory at Itawamba AHS

Cherokee (Ala.) at Belmont

H.W. Byers at Walnut

Lafayette at New Albany

Mantachie at Baldwyn

Nanih Waiya at Aberdeen

Olive Branch at Corinth

Pine Grove at East Union

Pontotoc at Caledonia

Potts Camp at Ingomar

Ripley at North Pontotoc

Saltillo at New Hope

Shannon at South Pontotoc

Starkville at Heritage Academy

Tishomingo County at Waterloo (Ala.)

Tupelo at Oxford

