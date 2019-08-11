Monday, Aug. 12

New Hope at Tishomingo County

Starkville at Caledonia

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Amory at Baldwyn

Amory Christian at Aberdeen

Caledonia at New Albany

Center Hill at Oxford

East Union at Ingomar

Holly Springs at Walnut

Itawamba AHS at Belmont

Kossuth at Hickory Flat

Lafayette at Ripley

Mooreville at Mantachie

North Pontotoc at Myrtle

Okolona at Falkner

Pine Grove at Potts Camp

Pontotoc at Corinth

Shannon at Saltillo

Starkville at Choctaw County

Tupelo at Alcorn Central

Thursday, Aug. 15

Amory at Kemper County

Biggersville at Belmont

Corinth at Alcorn Central

Falkner at Okolona

Horn Lake at Oxford

Ingomar at Pine Grove

Lafayette at Tupelo

Mantachie at Itawamba AHS

Mooreville at Ripley

Myrtle at North Pontotoc

New Albany at Pontotoc

Potts Camp at East Union

Saltillo at Kossuth

Senatobia at Hickory Flat

Walnut at Baldwyn

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus