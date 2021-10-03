Monday, Oct. 4

Biggersville at Alcorn Central

Booneville at Belmont

East Union at Walnut

Falkner at Mantachie

Hatley at East Webster

Ingomar at Pine Grove

Itawamba AHS at Pontotoc

Kosciusko at Starkville

Okolona at Nettleton

Saltillo at Mooreville

Tupelo Christian at Shannon

West Union at South Pontotoc

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Baldwyn at West Union

Booneville at Alcorn Central

East Webster at Eupora

Falkner at East Union

Grace Christian at Starkville

Hatley at Hamilton

H.W. Byers at Potts Camp (DH)

Ingomar at Myrtle

Itawamba AHS at Red Bay (Ala.)

Jackson Academy at Regents

Mantachie at Kossuth

Nettleton at Amory

New Albany at Tishomingo County

North Pontotoc at Corinth

Oxford at Lewisburg

Pontotoc at Lafayette

Senatobia at Hickory Flat

Smithville at West Lowndes

Tupelo at Ripley

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Lafayette at Lake Cormorant

Thursday, Oct. 7

Amory Christian at Smithville

Ashland at Potts Camp

Booneville at Baldwyn

Center Hill at Oxford

East Webster at Mooreville

Hamilton at West Union

Hickory Flat at Pine Grove

Holly Springs at Byhalia

Ingomar at Pine Grove

Kossuth at Amory

Lafayette at Regents

New Hope at Tupelo

Okolona at Shannon

Potts Camp at Mantachie

Ripley at Corinth

Tishomingo County at North Pontotoc

Walnut at Alcorn Central

End of Regular Season

brad.locke@djournal.com

