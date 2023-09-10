agate High school volleyball schedule, Sept. 11-16 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 10, 2023 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Olivia Smith's Itawamba AHS team has matches against Hamilton, Ripley and Shannon this week. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Sept. 11Ashland at JumpertownFalkner at WheelerHamilton at Itawamba AHSHouston at HoulkaMooreville at ShannonNettleton at MantachieSaltillo at PontotocStarkville at New HopeTishomingo County at East WebsterTupelo at KossuthTuesday, Sept. 12Aberdeen at Mooreville (DH)Alcorn Central at BelmontAmory at ShannonAshland at H.W. ByersBooneville at MantachieEast Union at M.S. Palmer (DH)Falkner at Pine GroveHamilton at HatleyHouston at OkolonaItawamba AHS at RipleyLafayette at New HopeMyrtle at Hickory FlatNettleton at East WebsterNew Albany at RegentsNorth Panola at Holly SpringsNorth Pontotoc at SenatobiaOxford at LewisburgPontotoc at West PointPotts Camp at West UnionSaltillo at GrenadaSmithville at HoulkaSouth Pontotoc at ByhaliaStarkville at ClintonThrasher at BaldwynTupelo Christian at BiggersvilleWalnut at New SiteWater Valley at IngomarThursday, Sept. 14Aberdeen at NettletonBaldwyn at Tupelo ChristianBiggersville at WheelerBooneville at Alcorn CentralCorinth at New HopeHoulka at SmithvilleIngomar at East UnionJumpertown at FalknerKossuth at AmoryLafayette at West PointMantachie at BelmontMyrtle at Potts CampNew Site at HamiltonNorth Pontotoc at ByhaliaOkolona at HoustonOxford at DeSoto CentralPine Grove at AshlandRegents at TupeloShannon at Itawamba AHSSouth Pontotoc at New AlbanyStarkville at CaledoniaWalnut at HatleyWest Union at Hickory FlatFriday, Sept. 15No gamesSaturday, Sept. 16Potts Camp/Byhalia at Ashland (tri-match)Tupelo at JumpertownBelmont TournamentPool A (New gym)Belmont vs. Ingomar, 8 a.m.Booneville vs. Belmont JV, 9 a.m.Cherokee (Ala.) vs. Ingomar, 10 a.m.Cherokee (Ala.) vs. Belmont, 11 a.m.Belmont JV vs. Ingomar, noonCherokee (Ala.) vs. Booneville, 1 p.m.Belmont vs. Belmont JV, 2 p.m.Booneville vs. Ingomar, 3 p.m.Cherokee (Ala.) vs. Belmont JV, 4 p.m.Booneville vs. Belmont, 5 p.m.Pool A No. 1 vs. Pool B No. 2, 6 p.m.Pool B No. 2 vs. Pool A No. 2, 7 p.m.Gold championship, 8 p.m.Pool B (Old gym)Alcorn Central vs. Hickory Flat, 8 a.m.Brooks (Ala.) vs. Corinth, 9 a.m.Walnut vs. Hickory Flat, 10 a.m.Walnut vs. Alcorn Central, 11 a.m.Corinth vs. Hickory Flat, noonWalnut vs. Brooks (Ala.), 1 p.m.Alcorn Central vs. Corinth, 2 p.m.Brooks (Ala.) vs. Hickory Flat, 3 p.m.Walnut vs. Corinth, 4 p.m.Brooks (Ala.) vs. Alcorn Central, 5 p.m.Pool A No. 3 vs. Pool B No. 4, 6 p.m.Pool B No. 3 vs. Pool A No. 4, 7 p.m.Silver Championship, 8 p.m.Lee County TournamentAt MoorevilleShannon vs. Mooreville, noonNettleton vs. Saltillo, 1 p.m.Consolation game, 2 p.m.Championship game, 3 p.m.Pontotoc County TournamentAt South PontotocPontotoc vs. North Pontotoc, 2:30 p.m.South Pontotoc vs. North Pontotoc, 3:30 p.m.South Pontotoc vs. Pontotoc, 4:30 p.m. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Volleyball Schedule Sports The Economy Sociology Botany Games And Toys Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you