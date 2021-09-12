agate High school volleyball schedule, Sept. 13-18 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 12, 2021 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Sept. 13Aberdeen at West LowndesBaldwyn at BelmontEast Webster at South PontotocNew Albany at PontotocPine Grove at FalknerTishomingo County at SaltilloTupelo Christian at BiggersvilleTuesday, Sept. 14Alcorn Central at KossuthAshland at FalknerBelmont at MantachieBooneville at East UnionCaledonia at New AlbanyCorinth at Tishomingo CountyEast Webster at GrenadaHamilton at SmithvilleHatley at AmoryHorn Lake at LafayetteH.W. Byers at Holly SpringsIngomar at West UnionMooreville at PontotocNettleton at AberdeenNorth Pontotoc at RipleyOxford at Lake CormorantPine Grove at MyrtleRegents at Hickory FlatShannon at Itawamba AHSTupelo at StarkvilleTupelo Christian at Amory ChristianWalnut at Potts CampThursday, Sept. 16Amory at SaltilloBiggersville at Tishomingo CountyCenter Hill at RegentsCleveland Central at LafayetteCrockett County (Tenn.) at Alcorn CentralEast Union at BelmontFalkner at Hickory FlatGrenada at OxfordHatley at NettletonH.W. Byers at AshlandItawamba AHS at CaledoniaKossuth at TupeloNew Albany at North PontotocPine Grove at WalnutPotts Camp at MyrtleShannon at MoorevilleSmithville at HamiltonStarkville at New HopeTupelo Christian at BoonevilleWater Valley at Holly SpringsWest Lowndes at OkolonaWest Union at IngomarSaturday, Sept. 18Falkner at MantachiePotts Camp at Holly SpringsLee County Tournamentat SaltilloSaltillo vs. Shannon, 10 a.m.Mooreville vs. Nettleton, 11 a.m.Consolation game, noonChampionship game, 1 p.m. brad.locke@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Volleyball Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists