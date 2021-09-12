Monday, Sept. 13

Aberdeen at West Lowndes

Baldwyn at Belmont

East Webster at South Pontotoc

New Albany at Pontotoc

Pine Grove at Falkner

Tishomingo County at Saltillo

Tupelo Christian at Biggersville

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Alcorn Central at Kossuth

Ashland at Falkner

Belmont at Mantachie

Booneville at East Union

Caledonia at New Albany

Corinth at Tishomingo County

East Webster at Grenada

Hamilton at Smithville

Hatley at Amory

Horn Lake at Lafayette

H.W. Byers at Holly Springs

Ingomar at West Union

Mooreville at Pontotoc

Nettleton at Aberdeen

North Pontotoc at Ripley

Oxford at Lake Cormorant

Pine Grove at Myrtle

Regents at Hickory Flat

Shannon at Itawamba AHS

Tupelo at Starkville

Tupelo Christian at Amory Christian

Walnut at Potts Camp

Thursday, Sept. 16

Amory at Saltillo

Biggersville at Tishomingo County

Center Hill at Regents

Cleveland Central at Lafayette

Crockett County (Tenn.) at Alcorn Central

East Union at Belmont

Falkner at Hickory Flat

Grenada at Oxford

Hatley at Nettleton

H.W. Byers at Ashland

Itawamba AHS at Caledonia

Kossuth at Tupelo

New Albany at North Pontotoc

Pine Grove at Walnut

Potts Camp at Myrtle

Shannon at Mooreville

Smithville at Hamilton

Starkville at New Hope

Tupelo Christian at Booneville

Water Valley at Holly Springs

West Lowndes at Okolona

West Union at Ingomar

Saturday, Sept. 18

Falkner at Mantachie

Potts Camp at Holly Springs

Lee County Tournament

at Saltillo

Saltillo vs. Shannon, 10 a.m.

Mooreville vs. Nettleton, 11 a.m.

Consolation game, noon

Championship game, 1 p.m.

brad.locke@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus