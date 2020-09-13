HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Monday, Sept. 14

Alcorn Central at Walnut

Belmont at Tishomingo County

East Union at Myrtle

Falkner at Baldwyn

Ingomar at Biggersville

Nanih Waiya at East Webster

New Albany at Caledonia

Okolona at West Lowndes

Pine Grove at Mantachie

Pontotoc at Shannon

Saltillo at North Pontotoc

Smithville at Hatley

South Pontotoc at Mooreville

West Union at Nettleton

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Ashland at Potts Camp

Biggersville at West Union

Booneville at Kossuth

Caledonia at Mooreville

Hatley at Amory

Lafayette at Horn Lake

Mantachie at Falkner

McNairy Central (Tenn.) at Alcorn Central

Nettleton at Aberdeen

New Albany at North Pontotoc

Noxapater at East Webster

Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS

Regents at Water Valley

Ripley at Hickory Flat

Saltillo at Baldwyn

Smithville at Ingomar

South Pontotoc at Shannon

Starkville at Kosciusko

Tishomingo County at Corinth

Tupelo at Oxford

Walnut at East Union

Water Valley at Holly Springs

Thursday, Sept. 17

Alcorn Central at Belmont

Amory at Mooreville

Baldwyn at Myrtle

Biggersville at H.W. Byers

Choctaw County at Hatley

Corinth/Water Valley at Pontotoc (tri-match)

East Union at Pine Grove

Ethel at East Webster

Hamilton at Itawamba AHS

Holly Springs at Byhalia

Ingomar at Smithville

Lewisburg at Tupelo

Nettleton at Shannon

New Albany at Ripley

North Pontotoc at West Union

Oxford at DeSoto Central

Regents at Center Hill

Saltillo at Lafayette

Senatobia at Hickory Flat

Starkville at Germantown

Tishomingo County at Booneville

Friday, Sept. 18

Walnut at Falkner

Saturday, Sept. 19

Corinth at Alcorn Central

Okolona at Hatley

