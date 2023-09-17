Monday, Sept. 18
Baldwyn at Falkner
Holly Springs at Kossuth
Houston at Caledonia
Itawamba AHS/Tharptown (Ala.) at Red Bay (Ala.) (tri-match)
Biggersville at Thrasher
Pontotoc at New Hope
Saltillo at Tishomingo County
Shannon at Amory
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Amory at Tishomingo County
Baldwyn at Thrasher
Belmont at Alcorn Central
East Webster at Nettleton
Hatley at Itawamba AHS
Houlka at West Lowndes
H.W. Byers at Falkner
Jumpertown at Wheeler
Louisville at Houston
Mantachie at Booneville
Mooreville at Tupelo
M.S. Palmer at Ingomar
New Albany at North Pontotoc
New Site at Walnut
North Panola at Kossuth
Okolona at Shannon
Oxford at Hernando
Pontotoc at Corinth
Potts Camp at Hickory Flat
Regents at Lake Cormorant
Ripley at Tishomingo County
Smithville at Tupelo Christian
South Pontotoc at Senatobia
Water Valley at East Union
West Point at New Hope
West Union at Myrtle
Thursday, Sept. 21
Aberdeen at East Webster
Alcorn Central at Booneville
Belmont at Red Bay (Ala.)
Biggersville at Ingomar
Byhalia at New Albany
Clinton at Tupelo
Corinth at Lafayette
Falkner at Ashland
Hatley at New Site
Hickory Flat at Myrtle
Houlka at Okolona
H.W. Byers at Pine Grove
Itawamba AHS at Amory
Kossuth at Rosa Fort
Lewisburg at Oxford
Madison Central at Starkville
Mantachie at Amory Christian
Nettleton at Mooreville
Olive Branch at Saltillo
Senatobia at South Pontotoc
Shannon at Ripley
Walnut at Hamilton
West Lowndes at Smithville
West Union at Potts Camp
Wheeler at Tupelo Christian
Friday, Sept. 22
Mid-South Classic
At DeSoto Central
Pool A
Collierville (Tenn.) vs. Harding Academy (Tenn.), 4:30 p.m.
Lafayette vs. Harding Academy (Tenn.), 5:30 p.m.
Collierville (Tenn.) vs. Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.
Pool C
MRA vs. St. Mary’s (Tenn.), 4:30 p.m.
DeSoto Central vs. St. Mary’s (Tenn.), 5:30 p.m.
MRA vs. DeSoto Central, 6:30 p.m.
At Lewisburg
Pool B
Briarcrest (Tenn.) vs. Regents, 4:30 p.m.
Germantown (Tenn.) vs. Regents, 5:30 p.m.
Briarcrest (Tenn.) vs. Germantown (Tenn.), 6:30 p.m.
Pool D
Lewisburg vs. Starkville, 4:30 p.m.
Northpoint Christian vs. Lamar, 5:30 p.m.
Lewisburg/Starkville winner vs. Northpoint Christian/Lamar winner, 6:30 p.m.
Lewisburg/Starkville loser vs. Northpoint Christian/Lamar loser, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Wheeler at Mantachie
Brooks (Ala.) Invitational
New Albany vs. West Morgan (Ala.), 9:30 a.m.
New Albany vs. Brooks (Ala.), 10:30 a.m.
New Albany vs. Athens Bible (Ala.), 1:30 p.m.
Mid-South Classic
At DeSoto Central & Lewisburg
Gold Bracket
Pool A No. 1 vs. Pool B No. 2, 9 a.m.
Pool B No. 1 vs. Pool A No. 2, 9 a.m.
Pool C No. 1 vs. Pool D No. 2, 10 a.m.
Pool D No. 1 vs. Pool C No. 2, 10 a.m.
Semifinals, 11 a.m.
Loser’s bracket games, noon
Consolation game, 1 p.m.
Championship game, 1 p.m.
Silver Bracket
Pool C No. 2 vs. Pool D No. 4, 9 a.m.
Semifinal, 9 a.m.
Semifinal, 10 a.m.
Loser’s bracket game, 10 a.m.
Consolation game, 11 a.m.
Championship game, 11 a.m.
