High school volleyball schedule, Sept. 20-25

Monday, Sept. 20
Alcorn Central at Hardin County (Tenn.)
Ashland at Hickory Flat
Baldwyn at Biggersville
Booneville at Mantachie
Itawamba AHS at Belmont
Mooreville at Saltillo
Regents at Water Valley
Smithville at Aberdeen
Tishomingo County at Corinth

Tuesday, Sept. 21
Aberdeen at Nettleton
Amory at Hatley
Belmont at East Union
Biggersville at Ingomar
East Webster at Nanih Waiya
Hickory Flat at Kossuth
H.W. Byers at Falkner
Lafayette at Olive Branch
Mooreville at Caledonia
Myrtle at Walnut
North Pontotoc at Tishomingo County
Okolona at Hamilton
Potts Camp at Pine Grove
Ripley at New Albany
Rosa Fort at Holly Springs (DH)
Shannon at Pontotoc
South Pontotoc at Clarksdale
Starkville at Grenada
Tupelo at Alcorn Central
Water Valley at Oxford
West Union at Baldwyn

Thursday, Sept. 23
Aberdeen at Amory
Belmont at Hickory Flat
Byhalia at Holly Springs
Choctaw County at East Webster
Corinth at Ripley
East Union at Baldwyn
Falkner at Ashland
Hamilton at Okolona
Ingomar at Biggersville
Itawamba AHS at Shannon
Kossuth at Pontotoc
Mantachie at Booneville
Mooreville at North Pontotoc
Myrtle at Pine Grove
Nettleton at Hatley
Oxford at Tupelo
Saltillo at Lafayette
Senatobia at South Pontotoc
Starkville at Caledonia
Tupelo Christian at West Union
West Lowndes at Smithville
West Memphis Christian at Regents

Saturday, Sept. 25
Shannon at Mantachie
Itawamba AHS Tournament
Itawamba AHS vs. Red Bay (Ala.), 10 a.m.
Nettleton vs. Red Bay (Ala.), 10:45 a.m.
Smithville vs. Red Bay (Ala.), 11:30 a.m.
Nettleton vs. Smithville, 12:15 p.m.
Nettleton vs. Itawamba AHS, 1 p.m.
Smithville vs. Itawamba AHS, 1:45 p.m.