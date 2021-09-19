Monday, Sept. 20

Alcorn Central at Hardin County (Tenn.)

Ashland at Hickory Flat

Baldwyn at Biggersville

Booneville at Mantachie

Itawamba AHS at Belmont

Mooreville at Saltillo

Regents at Water Valley

Smithville at Aberdeen

Tishomingo County at Corinth

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Aberdeen at Nettleton

Amory at Hatley

Belmont at East Union

Biggersville at Ingomar

East Webster at Nanih Waiya

Hickory Flat at Kossuth

H.W. Byers at Falkner

Lafayette at Olive Branch

Mooreville at Caledonia

Myrtle at Walnut

North Pontotoc at Tishomingo County

Okolona at Hamilton

Potts Camp at Pine Grove

Ripley at New Albany

Rosa Fort at Holly Springs (DH)

Shannon at Pontotoc

South Pontotoc at Clarksdale

Starkville at Grenada

Tupelo at Alcorn Central

Water Valley at Oxford

West Union at Baldwyn

Thursday, Sept. 23

Aberdeen at Amory

Belmont at Hickory Flat

Byhalia at Holly Springs

Choctaw County at East Webster

Corinth at Ripley

East Union at Baldwyn

Falkner at Ashland

Hamilton at Okolona

Ingomar at Biggersville

Itawamba AHS at Shannon

Kossuth at Pontotoc

Mantachie at Booneville

Mooreville at North Pontotoc

Myrtle at Pine Grove

Nettleton at Hatley

Oxford at Tupelo

Saltillo at Lafayette

Senatobia at South Pontotoc

Starkville at Caledonia

Tupelo Christian at West Union

West Lowndes at Smithville

West Memphis Christian at Regents

Saturday, Sept. 25

Shannon at Mantachie

Itawamba AHS Tournament

Itawamba AHS vs. Red Bay (Ala.), 10 a.m.

Nettleton vs. Red Bay (Ala.), 10:45 a.m.

Smithville vs. Red Bay (Ala.), 11:30 a.m.

Nettleton vs. Smithville, 12:15 p.m.

Nettleton vs. Itawamba AHS, 1 p.m.

Smithville vs. Itawamba AHS, 1:45 p.m.

