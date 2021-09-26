Monday, Sept. 27

Aberdeen at Smithville

Belmont/Meek (Ala.) at Hackleburg (Ala.) (tri-match)

Biggersville at Tupelo Christian

Falkner at West Union

Mantachie at Alcorn Central

Neshoba Central at Starkville

Regents at Pontotoc

Shannon at Hamilton

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Aberdeen at Hatley

Amory at Nettleton

Ashland at H.W. Byers

Belmont at Brooks (Ala.)

Clarksdale at South Pontotoc

Corinth at New Albany

Eupora at East Webster

Hickory Flat at Falkner

Holly Springs at Water Valley

Lafayette at Oxford

Hartfield Academy at Regents

Lake Cormorant at Saltillo

McNairy Central at Kossuth

Mooreville at Itawamba AHS

Myrtle at Potts Camp

North Pontotoc at Ingomar

Okolona at Baldwyn

Pontotoc at Caledonia

Ripley at Tishomingo County

Smithville at Booneville

Starkville at Kosciusko

Tupelo at New Hope

Walnut at Pine Grove

Thursday, Sept. 30

Alcorn Central at Mantachie

Baldwyn at East Union

Booneville at Smithville

Caledonia at Shannon

Columbus at Saltillo

East Webster at Choctaw County

Falkner at H.W. Byers

Hamilton at Itawamba AHS

Hatley at Aberdeen

Hickory Flat at Ingomar

Kossuth at Ripley

Lafayette at Lake Cormorant

Mooreville at Amory

Nettleton at Okolona

North Pontotoc at New Albany

Oxford at Grenada

Pine Grove at Potts Camp

Red Bay (Ala.)/Tishomingo County at Belmont (tri-match)

Senatobia at South Pontotoc

Starkville at Tupelo

Walnut at Myrtle

West Union at Tupelo Christian

brad.locke@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus