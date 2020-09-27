Monday, Sept. 28
Amory Christian at Smithville
Biggersville at Pine Grove
Booneville at Belmont
Ingomar at Ashland
Mantachie at Itawamba AHS
Mooreville at Saltillo
Myrtle at East Union
Pontotoc at Water Valley
Tupelo at Starkville
West Lowndes at Okolona
West Union at Falkner
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Alcorn Central at Kossuth
Amory/Red Bay (Ala.) at Belmont (tri-match)
Caledonia at Shannon, ppd.
Corinth at Ripley
Falkner at Pine Grove
Grace Christian at Starkville
Hamilton at West Lowndes
Hatley at Choctaw County
Hickory Flat at Walnut
Holly Springs at H.W. Byers
Itawamba AHS at Mooreville
Lafayette at Saltillo
Mantachie at East Union
Myrtle at Ingomar
Nettleton at Water Valley
North Pontotoc at Tishomingo County
Okolona at Smithville
Olive Branch at Tupelo
Oxford at New Albany
Philadelphia at East Webster
Potts Camp at Ashland
Regents at West Memphis Christian
South Pontotoc at Pontotoc
West Union at Biggersville
Thursday, Oct. 1
Aberdeen at Water Valley
Amory at Choctaw County
Belmont at Kossuth
Booneville at East Union
Corinth at Tishomingo County
East Webster at Eupora
Falkner at Myrtle
Germantown at Starkville
Hamilton at West Union
Hatley at Itawamba AHS
H.W. Byers at Hickory Flat
Ingomar at South Pontotoc
Lafayette at Center Hill
Mantachie at Saltillo
Mooreville at North Pontotoc
Oxford at Southaven
Pine Grove at Baldwyn
Regents/Grace Christian at Amory Christian (tri-match)
Ripley at New Albany
Walnut at Potts Camp
West Lowndes at Nettleton
Saturday, Oct. 3
Corinth at New Albany
North Pontotoc at South Pontotoc