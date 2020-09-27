Monday, Sept. 28

Amory Christian at Smithville

Biggersville at Pine Grove

Booneville at Belmont

Ingomar at Ashland

Mantachie at Itawamba AHS

Mooreville at Saltillo

Myrtle at East Union

Pontotoc at Water Valley

Tupelo at Starkville

West Lowndes at Okolona

West Union at Falkner

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Alcorn Central at Kossuth

Amory/Red Bay (Ala.) at Belmont (tri-match)

Caledonia at Shannon, ppd.

Corinth at Ripley

Falkner at Pine Grove

Grace Christian at Starkville

Hamilton at West Lowndes

Hatley at Choctaw County

Hickory Flat at Walnut

Holly Springs at H.W. Byers

Itawamba AHS at Mooreville

Lafayette at Saltillo

Mantachie at East Union

Myrtle at Ingomar

Nettleton at Water Valley

North Pontotoc at Tishomingo County

Okolona at Smithville

Olive Branch at Tupelo

Oxford at New Albany

Philadelphia at East Webster

Potts Camp at Ashland

Regents at West Memphis Christian

South Pontotoc at Pontotoc

West Union at Biggersville

Thursday, Oct. 1

Aberdeen at Water Valley

Amory at Choctaw County

Belmont at Kossuth

Booneville at East Union

Corinth at Tishomingo County

East Webster at Eupora

Falkner at Myrtle

Germantown at Starkville

Hamilton at West Union

Hatley at Itawamba AHS

H.W. Byers at Hickory Flat

Ingomar at South Pontotoc

Lafayette at Center Hill

Mantachie at Saltillo

Mooreville at North Pontotoc

Oxford at Southaven

Pine Grove at Baldwyn

Regents/Grace Christian at Amory Christian (tri-match)

Ripley at New Albany

Walnut at Potts Camp

West Lowndes at Nettleton

Saturday, Oct. 3

Corinth at New Albany

North Pontotoc at South Pontotoc

