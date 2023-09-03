agate High school volleyball schedule, Sept. 4-9 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Miracle Hereford's Tupelo team is hosting a big tournament on Saturday. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Sept. 4No gamesTuesday, Sept. 5Biggersville at BaldwynBooneville at ShannonEupora at HoustonFalkner at MyrtleHamilton at Tupelo ChristianKossuth at RipleyLafayette at CorinthLake Cormorant at SaltilloMantachie at HatleyMcNairy Central (Tenn.) at Alcorn CentralMooreville at East UnionNew Albany at South PontotocNew Hope at PontotocNew Site at AshlandOxford at SouthavenPine Grove at H.W. ByersPotts Camp at IngomarRegents at Jackson AcademySenatobia at North PontotocSmithville at OkolonaThrasher at WheelerTishomingo County at Itawamba AHSTupelo at MurrahWalnut at BelmontWater Valley at HoulkaWest Lowndes at AberdeenWest Point at East WebsterWest Union at NettletonThursday, Sept. 7Alcorn Central at KossuthAmory at Itawamba AHSAmory Christian at HatleyAshland at FalknerBaldwyn at WheelerBelmont at BoonevilleCaledonia at HoustonCorinth at PontotocEast Webster at Potts CampHamilton at WalnutHernando at OxfordHoulka at Tupelo ChristianIngomar at Water ValleyJumpertown at H.W. ByersLafayette at LewisburgMooreville at AberdeenNettleton at MantachieNew Albany at Hickory FlatNew Hope at West PointOkolona at SmithvilleRegents at Northpoint ChristianSaltillo at South PanolaShannon at New SiteSouth Pontotoc at North PontotocThrasher at BiggersvilleTishomingo County at RipleyTupelo at StarkvilleFriday, Sept. 8Jumpertown at Pine GroveSaturday, Sept. 9Tupelo VolleyfestCourt 1 (Old gym)Kossuth vs. Caledonia, 8 a.m.Cleveland Central vs. Heritage Academy, 9 a.m.Tupelo JV vs. Kossuth, 10 a.m.Cleveland Central vs. Caledonia, 11 a.m.Heritage Academy vs. Tupelo JV, noonKossuth vs. Cleveland Central, 1 p.m.Caledonia vs. Heritage Academy, 2 p.m.Tupelo JV vs. Cleveland Central, 3 p.m.Heritage Academy vs. Kossuth, 4 p.m.Caledonia vs. Tupelo JV, 5 p.m.Court 2 (Old gym)Saltillo vs. New Hope, 8 a.m.Amory vs. Northeast Lauderdale, 9 a.m.Caledonia JV vs. Saltillo, 10 a.m.Amory vs. New Hope, 11 a.m.Northeast Lauderdale vs. Caledonia JV noonSaltillo vs. Amory, 1 p.m.New Hope vs. Northeast Lauderdale, 2 p.m.Caledonia JV vs. Amory, 3 p.m.Northeast Lauderdale vs. Saltillo, 4 p.m.New Hope vs. Caledonia JV, 5 p.m.Court 3 (Dome)Hamilton vs. Tupelo, 8 a.m.Walnut vs. Lake Cormorant, 9 a.m.New Hope JV s. Hamilton, 10 a.m.Walnut vs. Tupelo, 11 a.m.Lake Cormorant vs. New Hope JV, noonHamilton vs. Walnut, 1 p.m.Tupelo vs. Lake Cormorant, 2 p.m.New Hope JV vs. Walnut, 3 p.m.Lake Cormorant vs. Hamilton, 4 p.m.Tupelo vs. New Hope JV, 5 p.m.Bracket play begins at 6 p.m. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Volleyball Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you