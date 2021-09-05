agate High school volleyball schedule, Sept. 7-11 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 5, 2021 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, Sept. 7Aberdeen at HamiltonAlcorn Central at BoonevilleAmory Christian at HatleyBaldwyn at AshlandBiggersville at West UnionCaledonia at PontotocColumbus at AmoryCorinth at North PontotocEast Union at IngomarGrenada at East WebsterHickory Flat at LafayetteHolly Springs at H.W. ByersItawamba AHS at MoorevilleKossuth at WalnutMantachie at NettletonMyrtle at FalknerOxford at StarkvillePine Grove at Tupelo ChristianPotts Camp at ShannonRegents at Pillow AcademySaltillo at RipleySmithville at OkolonaSouth Pontotoc at HoustonTupelo at New AlbanyThursday, Sept. 9Alcorn Central at CorinthAmory at AberdeenBaldwyn at IngomarColumbus at StarkvilleEast Union at FalknerHackleburg (Ala.) at BelmontHamilton at HatleyHouston at South PontotocH.W. Byers at Hickory FlatKossuth at BoonevilleLake Cormorant at LafayetteMyrtle at Tupelo ChristianNanih Waiya at East WebsterNettleton at MantachieNew Albany at SaltilloNorth Panola at Holly SpringsNorth Pontotoc at MoorevilleOkolona at SmithvillePontotoc at Itawamba AHSShannon at CaledoniaTishomingo County at RipleyTupelo at GrenadaWater Valley at RegentsWest Union at BiggersvilleSaturday, Sept. 11Amory Christian at NettletonMantachie at Pine GroveBelmont TournamentNew gymBooneville vs. Belmont, 8 a.m.Choctaw County vs. West Union, 9 a.m.Hickory Flat vs. Belmont, 10 a.m.Booneville vs. West Union, 11 a.m.Hickory Flat vs. West Union, noonChoctaw County vs. Belmont, 1 p.m.Booneville vs. Hickory Flat, 2 p.m.Choctaw County vs. Hickory Flat, 3 p.m.West Union vs. Belmont, 4 p.m.Booneville vs. Choctaw County, 5 p.m.Gold semifinals, 6 p.m.Gold semifinals, 7 p.m.Gold championship, 8 p.m.Old gymSaltillo vs. Brooks (Ala.), 8 a.m.Alcorn Central vs. Tishomingo County, 9 a.m.Pontotoc vs. Brooks (Ala.), 10 a.m.Saltillo vs. Tishomingo County, 11 a.m.Pontotoc vs. Tishomingo County, noonAlcorn Central vs. Brooks (Ala.), 1 p.m.Saltillo vs. Pontotoc, 2 p.m.Alcorn Central vs. Pontotoc, 3 p.m.Tishomingo County vs. Brooks (Ala.), 4 p.m.Saltillo vs. Alcorn Central, 5 p.m.Silver semifinals, 6 p.m.Silver semifinals, 7 p.m.Silver championship, 8 p.m. brad.locke@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Volleyball Schedule Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists