Tuesday, Sept. 7

Aberdeen at Hamilton

Alcorn Central at Booneville

Amory Christian at Hatley

Baldwyn at Ashland

Biggersville at West Union

Caledonia at Pontotoc

Columbus at Amory

Corinth at North Pontotoc

East Union at Ingomar

Grenada at East Webster

Hickory Flat at Lafayette

Holly Springs at H.W. Byers

Itawamba AHS at Mooreville

Kossuth at Walnut

Mantachie at Nettleton

Myrtle at Falkner

Oxford at Starkville

Pine Grove at Tupelo Christian

Potts Camp at Shannon

Regents at Pillow Academy

Saltillo at Ripley

Smithville at Okolona

South Pontotoc at Houston

Tupelo at New Albany

Thursday, Sept. 9

Alcorn Central at Corinth

Amory at Aberdeen

Baldwyn at Ingomar

Columbus at Starkville

East Union at Falkner

Hackleburg (Ala.) at Belmont

Hamilton at Hatley

Houston at South Pontotoc

H.W. Byers at Hickory Flat

Kossuth at Booneville

Lake Cormorant at Lafayette

Myrtle at Tupelo Christian

Nanih Waiya at East Webster

Nettleton at Mantachie

New Albany at Saltillo

North Panola at Holly Springs

North Pontotoc at Mooreville

Okolona at Smithville

Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS

Shannon at Caledonia

Tishomingo County at Ripley

Tupelo at Grenada

Water Valley at Regents

West Union at Biggersville

Saturday, Sept. 11

Amory Christian at Nettleton

Mantachie at Pine Grove

Belmont Tournament

New gym

Booneville vs. Belmont, 8 a.m.

Choctaw County vs. West Union, 9 a.m.

Hickory Flat vs. Belmont, 10 a.m.

Booneville vs. West Union, 11 a.m.

Hickory Flat vs. West Union, noon

Choctaw County vs. Belmont, 1 p.m.

Booneville vs. Hickory Flat, 2 p.m.

Choctaw County vs. Hickory Flat, 3 p.m.

West Union vs. Belmont, 4 p.m.

Booneville vs. Choctaw County, 5 p.m.

Gold semifinals, 6 p.m.

Gold semifinals, 7 p.m.

Gold championship, 8 p.m.

Old gym

Saltillo vs. Brooks (Ala.), 8 a.m.

Alcorn Central vs. Tishomingo County, 9 a.m.

Pontotoc vs. Brooks (Ala.), 10 a.m.

Saltillo vs. Tishomingo County, 11 a.m.

Pontotoc vs. Tishomingo County, noon

Alcorn Central vs. Brooks (Ala.), 1 p.m.

Saltillo vs. Pontotoc, 2 p.m.

Alcorn Central vs. Pontotoc, 3 p.m.

Tishomingo County vs. Brooks (Ala.), 4 p.m.

Saltillo vs. Alcorn Central, 5 p.m.

Silver semifinals, 6 p.m.

Silver semifinals, 7 p.m.

Silver championship, 8 p.m.

brad.locke@djournal.com

