The Booneville School District’s decision to live stream sporting events couldn’t have come at a better time.
When Booneville’s football team opens its season Friday at home against Ripley, many fans will be forced to stay at home. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tate Reeves has said that sports venues must restrict fan attendance to 25 percent of a venue’s capacity.
Booneville decided a few months ago to start streaming games live – all sports, both high school and middle school. Fans can subscribe and watch at bluedeviltv.com.
“We got very fortunate where we kind of made a decision really, really early that we were going to try to do it,” said basketball coach Michael Smith, who helped get the project off the ground. “I feel like we’re ahead of a lot of people because we kind of took a gamble on it.”
The live streaming idea was approved by superintendent Todd English and high school principal Bo Sandlin – before it was guaranteed that fall sports would be played.
Carter Smith, who’s done radio play-by-play for Booneville since 2010, also helped launch the streaming site. He has experience with live video broadcasts, having done them for Northeast Mississippi Community College the past four years.
He said Booneville is all-in on making the broadcasts high quality, with HD cameras, instant replay, scoreboard graphics and more.
“It’s a different year, for sure. But this is the way high school sports is moving,” Carter Smith said. “This is where they’re going, is live stream TV. We’re doing a very professional setup. It’s about as close to an ESPN-quality broadcast as you can get.”
Bluedeviltv.com, which is powered by WiFi Sports Network, will have four channels. That way, multiple events can be broadcast at once, with secondary events streamed via an iPad.
Booneville football broadcasts will be simulcast on radio station WWMR (102.9), with Carter Smith and Jody Presley on the call.
Fans can subscribe to the service for $100 a year, or $20 a month. Individual events are $10.
Amory is also joining the streaming game. The school district has partnered with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) to broadcast football, basketball and volleyball.
A subscription costs $10.99 per month or $70 per year, and games can be watched at nfhsnetwork.com.
NFHS will provide the cameras and setup for a one-time charge of $2,500.
“This is brand new to us,” superintendent Ken Byars said, “but it’s where we’re headed.”
It’s not new to Tupelo, which has been streaming high school games for years at goldenwaveathletics.com. But there’s always room for improvement, and executive producer Jordan Graham is looking to better monetize Tupelo’s broadcasts, which does not require a subscription.
Graham, who’s in his second year of running the channel, formulated a plan – pre-COVID – for selling sponsorships for graphics and other aspects of the broadcast.
“But then COVID hit, and now it’s like it’s perfect timing that we were making this huge push to get more people involved and to get more community help on board,” Graham said. “They’ve showed out. We have sold a lot of sponsorships on there.
“We averaged about 2,000 views last year per game. We expect that number to double not simply just because of COVID, but also we’re trying to make the viewing experience better.”