Houston lost a 7-6 heartbreaker to Senatobia in the first round of last season’s Class 3A playoffs. The Hilltoppers have a chance for redemption tonight when the teams meet again – in the first round of the 4A playoffs.
The move up in classification clearly didn’t hinder either team. Each enters this game with an 8-2 record, and each has excelled offensively in similar fashion.
Houston has been led by quarterback Red Parker and tailback Jalen Washington. Parker has passed for 1,065 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 971 yards and 18 TDs on the ground; Washington has 1,780 yards and 18 TDs.
Senatobia also has a dual-threat quarterback in Tyrese Hullette and a 1,000-yard rusher in Jordan Osborn.
“It’s probably the most athletic quarterback we’ve seen,” second-year Houston coach Baylor Dampeer said. “They’re coached well and do a good job defensively, not out of position. … They run the ball a lot like we do and throw it about the same.”
Another 7-6 final would be surprising, especially given the improvement of Parker as Houston’s QB. He’s nearly tripled his rushing total from last season and has thrown just one interception.
“His second year in the offense has really helped his command of the offense. He’s been able to stay healthy, which has been a big deal,” Dampeer said. “He’s electric when he gets it, and good things happen when he does.”
Parker saw limited non-QB action in last year’s playoff game due to a shoulder injury. If he remains healthy, the senior gives Houston a chance against a deep 4A playoff field.
If the Hilltoppers can beat Senatobia, they would next face the winner of Mooreville at West Lauderdale – two teams with highly productive offenses.
“We knew going from 3A to 4A, everybody that’s in are good teams,” Dampeer said. “We’re both 8-2, and one of us is going to be sitting at home next week. I think we’re both good enough to continue playing, but it’s just the hand we’re both dealt.”