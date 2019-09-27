FULTON • Daeveon Sistrunk’s skill set will come in especially handy tonight.
In a battle of 5-0 teams, the Itawamba AHS quarterback is facing a Houston defense that has lived in opposing backfields all season. The Hilltoppers – the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked small school – have recorded 47 tackles-for-loss and 14 sacks and are led by end Rish Alford, who has 7 sacks and 15 QB hurries.
“I feel like that might be a big problem if we can’t handle that up front,” said Sistrunk, whose Indians are the No. 5 large school.
If Houston can breach Itawamba’s offensive line, Sistrunk will have to extend plays with his feet. It’s something he’s done well this season.
A former receiver, the senior has rushed for 403 yards and nine touchdowns. He doesn’t pass it much, but he’s been effective, completing 22 of 37 throws for 328 yards, three TDs and zero interceptions.
“He does an outstanding job of ad-libbing, or making something out of nothing,” IAHS coach Clint Hoots said. “I’ve been really proud of his decision making at quarterback. He’s not going to force anything.”
That decision making will be tested by Houston, which will blitz early and often. The Hilltoppers are allowing just 9.8 points per game, while the Indians are scoring at a clip of 37.6 ppg.
“What we’ve got to do is make sure we do our checks correctly,” Hoots said. “We’ve also got to make sure that we see what they’re doing up front and try to maintain our blocks.
“What it does is put you in a lot of one-on-one situations with your blocking. You really don’t like that.”
Houston, however, is hobbled. Eight starters are expected to miss tonight’s game, including four on defense. Among the missing are lineman Michael Dedeaux and linebacker Zack Boren, the latter of whom is out for the season.
“I’ve had more injuries and illnesses these six weeks than I had my first three years combined,” Houston coach Ty Hardin said.
Nevertheless, the task remains the same for his defense: Try and withstand the 1-2 punch of Sistrunk and tailback Ike Chandler, who already has 1,029 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.
“You’re not going to collectively stop both,” Hardin said. “You’ve got to try and stop one of them and limit the other.”