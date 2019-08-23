HOUSTON • Houston head coach Ty Hardin was thrilled by the way his Hilltoppers played in all three phases during the first half on Friday.
Houston produced three touchdowns – one on offense, one on defense and another on special teams – in the opening half during its 26-0 victory over Pontotoc to begin the season.
“Our kids stepped up and we had some breaks, too, with the turnovers,” Hardin said. “I’m definitely happy and satisfied.”
It was the Hilltoppers offense that struck first on its opening series. Four plays in, quarterback Martravius Parker raced 24-yards on a keeper for the first points of 2019.
Houston’s defense got into the mix on the ensuing series.
Mississippi State offensive tackle commitment Calvin McMillian – playing defensive tackle for the Hilltoppers – sniffed out a screen pass and picked it off.
The 6-foot-6, 308-pounder then raced 55 yards to the end zone to give Houston a quick 12-0 advantage.
“I read the quarterback’s eyes and I listened to my teammates,” McMillan said. “They yelled ‘screen, screen, screen’ so I backed up, caught the ball and ran it in.”
Midway through the second quarter, special teams joined the mix as Bobby Townsend took a punt 43 yards to the house to go up 20-0 at the half.
Houston tacked on one final touchdown during the third quarter following a strip sack by Allen Robertson that was grabbed in the air by Deariouis Clark and returned to the Warriors’ 20-yard line.
Julius Lyons punched it into the end zone three plays later from 2 yards out.
The victory by the Hilltoppers snapped a three-game skid against Pontotoc.
Extra Points
Turning point: McMillian’s 55-yard pick-6 on Pontotoc’s second offensive series gave Houston a 12-0 lead halfway through the first quarter.
Point man: Four different Hilltoppers scored touchdowns while their defense created four turnovers.
Talking point: “Our goal on defense was to have no pre-snap penalties, cause more turnovers and not give up the big play. That’s what we did. We didn’t give up a big play and got a goose egg.” – Houston coach Ty Hardin.
Notes
• The game was delayed 47 minutes due to a pregame lightning outbreak.
• Marty Reel picked off two passes for Pontotoc and Montinique Wilson recovered a fumble for the Warriors.
• McMillian, Will Vance and Kellen Pumphrey each had interceptions for Houston.