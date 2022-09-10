Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
SHANNON – A dog ran onto Shannon’s football field in the first half of Saturday’s game against Houston, running away from Raiders coach Darryl Carter.
So did Houston’s running backs in the Hilltoppers’ 42-8 win against the Raiders, in a game delayed a day by weather. Jalen Washington and Jamal Cooperwood ran for touchdowns in the first quarter, proving to be plenty.
“We were really physical up front tonight,” Houston coach Baylor Dampeer said. “We played two really good defenses the past two weeks and kind of struggled. It was good tonight to see us kind of get going a little bit.”
Before leaving with an injury in the first quarter, Washington ran for 65 yards on six carries. Cooperwood finished strong, with 106 yards and two touchdowns.
On a bright note for Shannon (1-2), sophomore back Kegan Ruff had 110 yards on the ground. Quarterback Jamarcus Shines had the Raiders’ only touchdown.
Shannon (1-2) couldn’t get out of its own way. It was down 14 in the third, and Houston (3-0) was punting on a fourth-and-5. An offsides flag gave the Toppers a first down on a drive that ended with Christopher Parker’s 11-yard touchdown run for a 28-8 lead.
“It’s disappointing to come out and do that like we’ve never practiced,” said Carter, whose team also had a couple of turnovers-on-downs.
Houston’s fifth score followed a short Shannon punt that set the Toppers up at the 31. Cooperwood closed the drive with his second touchdown for a 35-8 lead. Cooperwood’s first touchdown followed a fumbled punt snap, all 14 yards of the drive for the senior.
“We knew it was going to be a challenge,“ Cooperwood said. “It was a great win. It’s over with. We’ve got to go to the next one.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Houston QB Steele Brooks’ first touchdown answered a Shannon score that had pulled the home team within 14-8.
Point Man: Cooperwood rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Talking Point: “They did what they do. We took off. We’re getting worse week by week. It’s really sickening right now.” – Carter
Notes
• Houston linebacker Jacobe Pratt had a touchdown-saving tackle at the goal line in the first quarter.
• Houston kicker Joby King made all four of his extra point attempts.
• Next week, Houston hosts Corinth, while Shannon goes to Noxubee County.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.