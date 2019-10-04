MACON • Houston, the Journal’s top-ranked small school, was held scoreless in the second half Friday night and fell 19-12 to Noxubee County in its Division 4-3A opener.
Trailing just 13-12 at halftime, Houston was held to 93 yards of offense in the second half and only crossed midfield once in the final two quarters.
“We just couldn’t block them up front,” said Houston coach Ty Hardin. “Simple as that. We’re embarrassed and that’s one of the worst offensive line performances I’ve seen. They won the game right there, simple as that.”
Defense kept Houston in the game, forcing two turnovers in the second half. But the offense could never get on track.
Houston finished with 208 yards of total offense, 171 on the ground.
Bobby Townsend gave Houston an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter via a short rushing touchdown, only to see the host Tigers score 13-straight points. Noxubee County quarterback Marlon Windham produced a rushing and passing touchdown to give the Tigers a 13-6 advantage.
Houston closed the gap late in the second quarter thanks to a Zavion Ford 5-yard touchdown catch.
“We got after it in the first half and did our job,” said Hardin. “We felt really good at halftime and we just knew this game was ours in the second half. But we didn’t answer the bell and we didn’t do our part in the second half and didn’t man up.”
Noxubee County (4-3) had the lone score of the second half. Windham tossed his second touchdown pass of the night midway through the fourth quarter.
Windham also intercepted two passes on defense and had a rushing touchdown.
After a 5-0 start, Houston has now dropped two straight. Moving forward, one key factor is getting healthy.
“We’re beat up as you can see and we had several starters out,” said Hardin. “We’re banged up and I’ve never been apart of this many injuries in my life. That’s part of football and we got to next man up and keep playing.”
Extra points
Turning Point: Windham tossed his second touchdown pass with 5:56 left in the final quarter to give Noxubee County the final margin of victory.
Point Man: Windham had 228 yards passing and two touchdowns, one touchdown rushing and intercepted two passes.
Talking Point: “We just flat-out got embarrassed in the second half.” – Houston coach Ty Hardin.
Notes
• Houston opens its division home schedule on Friday against Choctaw County.
• The Hilltoppers missed on their first six pass attempts of the night before Townsend completed a halfback pass in the second quarter.
• Houston senior offensive lineman Calvin McMillian, a Mississippi State commit, left the field Friday in an ambulance after reportedly passing out after the game.