Even with its star running back sidelined, Houston’s football team has kept right on rolling.
Jalen Washington, who rushed for 2,003 yards last season, has been out since suffering an ACL injury in the first quarter of the Hilltoppers’ Week 3 win at Shannon. He had surgery last week, so his junior season is finished.
Houston (7-1, 3-0 in Division 2-4A) has won three of its last four games since losing Washington, the lone loss coming to No. 1 Small School Amory. The rushing attack has remained robust, thanks to Jamal Cooperwood and Jordan Pratt.
“The offensive line’s played really, really well,” Houston coach Baylor Dampeer said. “Those guys have taken over, and we’ve got a lot of different guys that can run the ball. Jamal and Jordan Pratt have both done a really good job stepping up and taking on that role. And they were ready for it, both seniors.”
Cooperwood has a team-best 695 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, while Pratt has totaled 337 yards and three touchdowns. In last week’s 18-0 win over Pontotoc, the pair combined for 226 yards, and Cooperwood scored two TDs.
Cooperwood’s increased role on offense has meant fewer snaps on defense, but he’s still having a big impact at linebacker, with 50 tackles and 7 tackles-for-loss. Pratt, also a linebacker, has notched 61 tackles, 5 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception return for touchdown.
“He’s definitely a leader on the defensive side of the ball,” Dampeer said of Cooperwood. “It’s robbing Peter to pay Paul a little bit. … Jordan Pratt has probably stepped up and played as well as anybody through Jalen’s absence. Even with Jamal, Jordan’s had to do a lot of stuff.”
The Hilltoppers have also benefited from the steady progress of junior quarterback Steele Brooks, a first-year starter. He’s passed for 671 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. Brooks hasn’t thrown a pick since Week 2.
“He manages the offense really well. He’s done a good job being opportunistic, not throwing the ball to the other team. Any time you do that, if gives you a chance to win ballgames,” Dampeer said.
Brooks faces a stiff challenge on Friday when Houston visits No. 5 Large School Ripley (8-0, 3-0) in a showdown of first-place teams. The Tigers have a disruptive defense that has created 30 turnovers.
But the Hilltoppers have been strong on defense, too, having recorded three shutouts. Dampeer certainly expects a much lower-scoring game than last year, when Ripley won 52-44.
“We thought (our defense) had a chance to be better,” Dampeer said. “We didn’t really know until we got going, but they’ve played really well. It’ll be a big-time matchup this Friday.”
