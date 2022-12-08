To get an idea of how good Mooreville’s girls are defensively, consider what they did on Saturday.
The Lady Troopers held Walnut’s Madi Kate Vuncannon, who led the state in scoring last season, to 13 points on 4-of-19 shooting. Walnut scored just 11 points after the first quarter as Mooreville took a 36-28 win.
That’s a typical final score for No. 9-ranked Mooreville (12-1), which is allowing 33.2 points per game. The Lady Troopers average 43 points per game and are 5-1 when totaling less than 40.
They’ve won games by scores of 37-30, 35-5 and 33-30 (twice).
“We’ve struggled to be consistent on offense, but our defense has definitely kept us in ballgames to give us a chance to win,” coach Roman Doty said.
Mooreville plays man-to-man most of the time, with the occasional zone tossed in. Doty returned all his players from last season’s 19-12 team, including four seniors, so it’s a veteran group that’s well-versed in his defensive approach.
Spearheading the effort has been senior guard Meredith Hitt, who draws the toughest defensive assignment each game. She gave Vuncannon fits, and then on Tuesday Hitt limited Mantachie’s best scorer, Darby Pitts, to six points through the first three quarters in a 52-41 win.
“She’s just smart enough to fight through screens or beat them to the spot,” Doty said. “She knows when to pressure, and she knows when to back off and keep them in front of her. She’s done a really good job of just pestering them and trying to take them out of their routine.”
Senior guard Laklyn Nichols has also been active on defense and leads the team in both steals (41) and deflections (50). And senior Lulu Franks has collected 55 defensive rebounds.
Offensively, Doty certainly wants to see the Lady Troopers be more prolific. They’ve had their moments and have capable scorers, like sophomore Lyla Cox, who shoots 36.4% from 3-point range.
“We’ve had a couple of nights where I felt like we took some bad shots at bad times,” Doty said. “But the biggest thing, here recently we’ve taken good shots and we’ve had a couple of nights where the ball was going through the basket for us.”
Mooreville returns to action Friday when it visits Itawamba AHS.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.