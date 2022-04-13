Kossuth is again turning to one of its own to lead the girls basketball program.
Rick Hodum, a 2016 graduate, was announced as the new head coach on Wednesday. He replaces Angie Malone, also a Kossuth alum, who led the Lady Aggies to the Class 3A state championship in 2019. She recently stepped down after four years on the job.
“Kossuth has always had great talent, Kossuth has always had great support,” Hodum said. “… I just hope that moving forward we can continue the success and build off the success the past coaches and past players have had.”
Hodum, 24, spent the past year at Ripley as an assistant to boys coach Chris Byrd, who was Kossuth’s girls coach prior to Malone. Hodum’s other coaching experience was a year with Belhaven College’s track and field program.
While he’s relatively inexperienced, Hodum believes his time with Byrd will pay off.
“Getting to watch coach Byrd with how disciplined his ball teams are and the defensive schemes that he plays night in and night out, that’ll be the biggest thing that will help me moving forward,” Hodum said.
Kossuth went 14-16 this past season but still reached the third round of the playoffs. Malone was 83-36 in four seasons and also reached the state final in 2021.
Rick’s younger sister, Morgan Hodum, was a member of the 2019 title team. And having played there himself, there’s a high level of familiarity.
“Being from Kossuth, I’ve always loved Kossuth, and getting to go back home is really a great opportunity I’ve been given by my administration,” Hodum said. “I think it will help in a sense, in being more familiar with what they expect.”