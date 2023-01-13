PINE GROVE – Hayden Holcomb has been an unsung hero at Pine Grove the past couple of seasons.
The senior took center stage on Friday night, delivering a 25-point performance to guide the defending Class 2A state champs to a 65-46 win over New Site in Division 1-2A action.
Holcomb buried three 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Panthers (14-7, 1-1) fought back from an early 7-3 deficit. It was a sign of things to come in the first half, where he finished with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting.
“I couldn’t be happier for that kid because last year, and this year, he just does whatever needs to be done,” Pine Grove head coach Jake Walker said. “He’s not worried about the spotlight. And for him to be able to score some points and kind of take over, I couldn’t be happier for him.”
The Royals (16-6, 0-1) have typically been strong offensively this season behind top scorers Dallas Pounds (18.4 ppg) and Daniel Wildmon (17.9 ppg). But Pine Grove stuck to a strict game plan against the duo and held them to a combined 18 points, with only three makes from the paint.
“I think they missed some shots that they normally make, but it is what it is,” said Walker. “We were in the spots that we needed to be. We did a good job of sticking to it and not letting the ups and the downs of the game affect that.”
Pine Grove’s leading scorer, Jack Hudson, was playing in just his second game back from a broken left hand suffered in practice on Jan. 3. The senior guard provided more than enough with his shooting right hand, dropping 5 of 10 3-pointers in a 17-point effort off the bench, while donning a red cast over his left hand.
The Panthers were 8 of 21 (38.1%) from deep and shot 50% overall. Ty Seawright added 11 points.
New Site was just 33.3% from the field, led by Malachi King’s 21 points.
“We jumped out to an early lead and once they started hitting shots, we got tight,” New Site coach Stephen Deaton said. “The rim closed up on us, and they were hitting their shots. We just didn’t execute offensively.”
(G) New Site 54, Pine Grove 32: The No. 10 Lady Royals bounced back from an abysmal shooting performance in the first half (2 of 21 from 3-point range) to outscore a short-handed Pine Grove (2-15, 0-2) 38-22 in the second half.
Ashlee Mathis led New Site (19-4, 1-0) with 16 points, followed by Chloe Chism’s 11 and Gracie Yates’ 10.
Hana Hurt had 10 for the Lady Panthers.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: New Site kept things close midway through the second, trailing 21-16 before a 14-4 run by Pine Grove closed the quarter for the 35-20 lead at the break. Holcomb had six straight points in the run.
Point Maker: Holcomb was 10 of 17 from the field, with five rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks.
Talking Point: “Coach wanted someone to step up and try to fill his role because it’s hard playing with one hand. I’m surprised he’s even playing to begin with. But I just tried to do whatever the team needs.” – Holcomb, on adjusting to Hudson’s injury.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.