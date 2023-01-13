djr-2023-01-14-sport-holcomb-pg

Pine Grove senior Hayden Holcomb comes away with a steal for a layup in the midst of a 14-4 run to close the first half against New Site on Friday night. Holcomb finished with a season-high 25 points in the 65-46 win.

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

PINE GROVE – Hayden Holcomb has been an unsung hero at Pine Grove the past couple of seasons.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you