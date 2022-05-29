TUPELO – Tupelo Christian Preparatory School has parted ways with head football and baseball coach Shaune Holiday, as well as athletics director Aubrey Boren, after recruiting violations came to light.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association sent a notice of penalty letter to the school on May 23 in which it says TCPS football coaches “have been coaching independent teams of all ages during the school year.” This is considered a form of recruiting.
On Friday, Holiday and Boren – who was also an assistant football coach – were told by TCPS administration that their contracts would not be renewed for next school year.
Holiday has declined to comment. Boren and Head of School Andy Carter have not yet responded to requests for comment.
Among the penalties the school faces is the TCPS football program being placed on restrictive probation for the 2022-23 school year. The Eagles can play a regular season but will be ineligible for the playoffs.
Any athletes who were coached by Holiday or Boren on independent teams will be ineligible to play sports at TCPS next school year, as well as any transfers.
The school has also been fined $5,000.
According to the MHSAA handbook, “Any coach that coaches a student from another school renders the student ineligible at the coach’s school for the next school year.”
The MHSAA said it was notified of the allegations in writing along with documentation of rosters, pictures, tweets, Facebook posts and text messages supporting the allegations.
MHSAA executive director Rickey Neaves declined to comment for this story.
There have long been rumors in coaching circles of TCPS recruiting athletes, but Holiday has always privately denied doing so. But it’s notable that transfers have played a big role in the recent success of the football team.
The Eagles reached the Class 1A North half title game last season for the first time in program history. Saltillo transfers Hayes Dossett, Jake Prather and Jaden Warren were all big contributors, as was Philadelphia transfer Isaiah Autry.
Holiday was hired as head football coach in 2012. The program could not field a team in 2013 due to low player turnout, but Holiday eventually built the roster to more than 40 players.
TCPS became a 1A contender under Holiday, who had a record of 57-37. The Eagles were 10-3 last fall, their seventh-straight winning season.
Holiday succeeded Boren, who came to TCPS in 2008 – two years after the program’s inception – and was 21-21 in four years. Boren has served as athletics director and assistant football coach since then.
After serving as a baseball assistant for 10 years, Holiday was promoted to head coach last summer, just weeks after the Eagles won a state championship.