BELDEN • Khi Holiday is going to remember his 17th birthday for a long time.
The TCPS junior quarterback amassed 404 yards and six touchdowns as Tupelo Christian Prep defeated Tishomingo County, 45-17, in the season opener on Thursday.
Holiday passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns on 13 completions and rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns.
“This one feels really good. I had to go out with a bang on my birthday,” Holiday said. “My line was blocking great and my receivers were helping me out. I’m going to remember this one forever.”
Holiday scored all three of his rushing touchdowns in the first half, from 1, 6, and 34 yards out. His 34-yard touchdown run put TCPS up 21-0 with 10:44 left in the second quarter.
The Eagles (1-0) took a 28-10 lead into halftime after a Tishomingo County (0-1) field goal, but Holiday came out of the break wanting more.
Holiday hit Noah Foster for a 52-yard touchdown pass for their second connection of the night to put TCPS up 35-10, then tossed a 8-yard touchdown to Carter Smith in the fourth quarter.
“This was a total team effort,” coach Shaune Holiday said. “If the line doesn’t block and the receivers don’t catch, none of this happens tonight. It’s always we before me.”
Grant Trussel added a 42-yard field goal midway through the quarter to cap the Eagles’ scoring. Tish County kept fighting, and added a 4-yard touchdown run by Charlie McAnally with just under a minute left.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Holiday threw his first touchdown pass of the night to Foster from 71 yards out to put TCPS up 28-7 in the second quarter.
Point Man: Receiver Noah Foster finished with four catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns.
Talking Point: “Wow. This one is huge. Tish. County means so much to me. That’s where I grew up and I graduated. I love Tish. County, but to play them tonight and win, it’s very special.” – TCPS coach Shaune Holiday.
Notes
• This was the first win for TCPS over a Class 4A school in team history.
• Tishomingo County’s Kolton Tuders recorded two sacks.
• It was Noah Foster’s first career football game.