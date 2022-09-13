Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
After two-plus decades with American Legion baseball, McKinley Holland is stepping away.
Holland has resigned as head coach of the Tupelo 49ers Senior Legion team, which he has led since 2017. He had a record of 169-50, won four state titles, and led the 49ers to the American Legion World Series in 2021.
“It’s definitely hard to walk away. It’s something I’ve done for the last 21 years of my life,” Holland said. “I just recently got married in March, and I want to spend time with my wife. … It was just time.”
Holland played for the 49ers in 2001 and 2002, and then he became an assistant under Kirk Presley. Tupelo reached the World Series in 2011, and once Presley stepped down, Holland maintained the high standards long associated with the program.
“I hate stepping away from the American Legion part of it,” Holland said. “It means a lot to a lot of people, and to be able to represent Post 49, it’s good.”
But Holland, 37, said it got to be quite the grind.
“American Legion is turning into a young man’s game from a coaching perspective, and it takes a really flexible schedule to be able to do that,” he said. “It’s only June, July and hopefully August, but everything else is between then. Going and watching high school games between February and May, figuring out and doing tryouts and paperwork.”
Tupelo went 35-3 this summer and reached the semifinals of the American Legion Mid-South Regional.
“I’m happy with how I’ve left it,” Holland said. “I feel like I’ve left it in as good of shape as I found it in.”
