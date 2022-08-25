Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
TUPELO – A position change is starting to take for Ella Grace Holloway.
The 6-foot-3 junior had 10 kills as Lewisburg rolled past Tupelo on Thursday, 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-18).
Holloway played opposite side hitter in travel ball this year but has been moved to outside hitter for Lewisburg. She’s enjoying the move from the right side to the left side.
“I’m liking it so far. I like being able to get more swings,” Holloway said.
She got in plenty of swings against an undersized Tupelo squad, and so did her teammates. The Lady Patriots (7-9) recorded 37 total kills, with Lana Ferrell getting nine and Avery Thomas eight.
Tupelo (4-5) had just 14 kills.
“I thought we did a great job running our offense,” Lewisburg coach Amy Hendrichovsky said. “That’s something we focused on this week, so it was good to see it come out in the match.”
Lewisburg pulled away early in the first set, but Tupelo kept things tight in the second – for a while. The Lady Wave were up 9-8 before Lewisburg went on an 11-1 run.
In the third set, the Lady Patriots surged ahead 20-11, but Tupelo fought back within 23-18 before succumbing.
“I thought as the match went on, we definitely made some adjustments,” Tupelo coach Laurie Bishop said. “Our serve receive went away a little bit in that second set, and so while we were able to make some adjustments defensively and offensively a little bit, the serve receive kind of cost us.”
To Bishop’s point, Lewisburg had 10 aces, including four by Lilian Hodges. Lewisburg also had 21 assists from Claire Smith and 17 digs from libero Allie Kate Hall.
Lewisburg’s record is deceiving – it’s played a brutal schedule to this point. But the Lady Patriots have won three-straight games.
“It feels good, because haven’t won that many,” Holloway said. “To be able to win three nights in a row has been awesome.”
