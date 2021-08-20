• All-division performer led team in tackles (52) and TFL (6).
COACHING ‘EM UP
Entering his third season, Sylvester Hemphill is still trying to get the Hawks off the ground. They are 3-16 on his watch.
Holly Springs hasn’t made the playoffs since 2008.
OFFENSE
Holly Springs lost an experienced quarterback in Dylan King, and stepping into his shoes is Deonte Jefferson (So.). Hemphill said the 5-foot-8, 150-pound Jefferson is mature for his age and has a high ceiling.
Brandon Lester (Jr.), an Oxford transfer, will be the lead running back. Demerion Hamer (Sr.) will also get carries.
Cameron Washington (Sr.) leads the receiving corps and is expected to have a breakout year. He had eight catches for 59 yards last season.
Two starters return up front in center Clinton Hubbard (Sr.) and left guard Carver White (Sr.).
DEFENSE
Hubbard (6-0, 250) also anchors the defensive line and plays with a high motor.
Leonard Roberts (Sr.) returns at outside linebacker and is strong in pass defense. Josephus Clark (Jr.) will be one of the inside ‘backers in the Hawks’ 3-4 scheme; he had 31 tackles last season, including a season-high nine against Byhalia.
Washington is back at free safety, while Kealen Jeffries (Jr.) is at strong safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The versatile Washington will also punt and kick. Lester is the primary return man.
X-FACTOR
Holly Springs allowed 42.3 points per game last season. If the Hawks can’t shore up their defense and create more turnovers, it could be another long season.
COACH SPEAK
“We’ve got some new faces in some spots, but I feel good about this group of kids far as their ability to be coachable and understand concepts. They’re really starting to get the hang of it at a quicker rate.” – Sylvester Hemphill