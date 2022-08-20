Holly Springs: Hawks to lean heavily on speedsters By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 20, 2022 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. AT A GLANCEDivision: 2-3A2021 record: 1-8, 0-4 (no playoffs)Head coach: Clifford Brown (1st year)3 Players to WatchDeonte JeffersonQB, Jr.• Expected to be a dual threat.Keonte JeffersonWR, Jr.• Plays what is called the “super back” position.Tytravious ReavesOL/LB, Sr.• A 240-pounder who will start both ways.COACHING ‘EM UPClifford Brown, the offensive coordinator the past three seasons, returns to the head coaching spot. He previously led the Hawks for five years (2005-09), with a record of 20-35.OFFENSEThe Holly Springs roster is dotted with members of the track and field team, including running back Brandon Lester (Sr.). He’s a slasher who runs the 100, 200 and 400 in track.Juniors Cameron Isom, Keonte Jefferson and Richaud Kirklin (6-foot-5) are also sprinters and highlight a receiving corps that will try to stretch the field.At quarterback is Deonte Jefferson (Jr.) – Keonte’s twin brother. He’s elusive and has a good grasp of the spread concepts Brown will employ this fall.Center/guard Tytravious Reaves (Sr.) – who is versatile and athletic – and guard Richard Kirklin (Sr.) anchor the offensive line.DEFENSERichard Kirklin will also play on the defensive front, while Reaves will be a linebacker. Also at linebacker is Tredavis Howell (Jr.).Cornerbacks are Jatavion Pegues (Sr.) – another track guy – and Martez Robinson (Jr.). Christian Griggs (Jr.) is the free safety.The Hawks allowed 34.9 points per game last season. This year’s group is athletic, with several basketball players joining the fold.SPECIAL TEAMSGriggs and Isom will split kicking and punting duties in some fashion. Lester and Jalen Sims (Jr.) will return kicks.X-FACTORHolly Springs has a large junior class, and that group will determine whether this program can begin turning things around.COACH SPEAK“We want to be able to take the top off the defense. We need guys who can get down the field.” – Clifford Brown Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Holly Springs Hawks Clifford Brown Brandon Lester Cameron Isom Keonte Jefferson Richaud Kirklin Deonte Jefferson Tytravious Reaves Richard Kirklin Tredavis Howell Jatavion Pegues Martez Robinson Jalen Sims Sport American Football Athletics Christian Griggs Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters