ACKERMAN – Jacob Hopkins said he felt like his Pine Grove team needed “at least 10 runs” coming into Monday night’s Game 3 at Choctaw County.
They did that and more in just one inning.
The senior infielder laced a 2-run home run in the midst of an 11-run top of the third as the Panthers pulled away with a 17-6 win to clinch a spot in the Class 2A North final.
Pine Grove (24-7) will face Division 1-2A foe East Union in the North final, starting on Friday. The Urchins swept the regular season series.
Choctaw County inched out to a 3-0 lead in the first, forcing a quick pitching change to sophomore lefty Peyton Cornelius.
Carson Rowland sparked the third-inning onslaught with a two-run no-doubter. Two batters later, Hopkins matched it, taking the lead for good.
The Panthers had nine of their 16 hits in the third.
“When we get our bats going it’s hard to stop,” said Hopkins. “We’ll hit you like a train. It’s something special.”
Choctaw County’s C.J. Clark tried to rally his team back in the game with a solo home run in third, and a two-run jack in the fourth to dwindle the lead to five.
Cornelius settled in to silence the rest of the Chargers, earning the win in 6 2/3 innings of work, giving up three runs on seven hits, five strikeouts and two walks.
“I felt good with Peyton coming out of the bullpen,” said Pine Grove head coach Matt King. “I hate we had to go to him that early but he competed and gave us a chance.”
Adding to the offensive party, catcher Gabe Roberts tattooed a 2-run homer in the sixth. Then, Pine Grove scored four runs in the seventh on RBI doubles from Hopkins and Gehrig Shinall, plus a 2-RBI single from Tanner Pannell.
Roberts was 3 for 5 with a double, a home run, and 2 RBIs. Shinall, Brice Lindley and Coy Childs each had multiple hits.
Extra Innings
Big Inning: Nine hits, two walks, one hit-by-pitch and one error marked an 11-run third inning.
Big Stat: Hopkins was 4 for 4 with two doubles, a homer, one walk and 5 RBIs.
Coach Speak: “If you want to see what a baseball player looks like, and what he does, how he handles himself, and what a leader looks like, that’s Jacob Hopkins.” - King.