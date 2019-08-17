AMORY • The Tupelo offense looked in mid-season form in its jamboree scrimmage.
In 10 total minutes of offense and six drives Friday night, the Tupelo football team scored five touchdowns against Amory.
As usual, the Golden Wave used a powerful rushing attack to pave the way. Behind David Hayes and Ole Miss commit Jaycob Horn, Tupelo rushed for 218 yards and four touchdowns.
Horn had two of those touchdowns, one from 16 yards out and one from 46 yards out. Hayes scored a 3-yard touchdown run, but broke off runs of 34 and 25 yards on the team’s first drive.
Junior Tre Hall also added a 30-yard touchdown.
“We have a lot of those guys on the offensive line back, and even those who didn’t start played a lot last year,” Tupelo coach Trent Hammond said. “It was good to see them play against someone else.”
Tupelo averaged 12.8 yards per rush on the night. Horn finished with 79 yards and two touchdowns while Hayes finished with 71 yards and a touchdown.
“The offensive line was really getting a good push up front and they were pulling really fast,” Horn said. “They made it easy for us to run.”
Tupelo’s fifth touchdown came on a 70-yard touchdown pass from junior Jake Weir to Corbin Huggins. Weir, in his first action this season, finished 7 of 11 passing for 141 yards and one touchdown.
For Amory, the Panthers were held out of the end zone until its second five-minute possession.
Amory only had three drives come out of its 10 minutes with the football. One possession ended in a fumble, one ended in Amory’s time running out, and the last ended in a 12-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Hunter Jones to Jay Hampton.
Jones, in his third year starting, finished 9 of 13 passing for 79 yards and a touchdown. He completed passes to seven different receivers, while six different Panthers had a rushing attempt.
“We graduated a couple of guys who caught a lot of passes, so we wanted to see who would catch it in a game atmosphere,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “We were able to spread the ball around a little bit.
Tupelo opens up its season next week at home against South Panola while Amory hosts Itawamba AHS.