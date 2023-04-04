Reid Kent is finally healthy, and he’s making up for lost time.
The Oxford shortstop has been a terror at the plate since the season began. Over the first four games, he was 13 of 15 and had 11-straight hits during that stretch. Kent currently leads the Chargers in batting (.479 average) and RBIs (33).
The junior played in only 18 games over the two previous seasons because of injuries, including a stress fracture in his lower back prior to the 2022 campaign.
“He still sometimes shows like he’s been out for two years, but he’s a good player. And he’s having a great year as well,” Oxford coach Cade Hoggard said.
Kent, who swings from the left side, also has eight doubles and 10 stolen bases. Defensively, he’s helped turn nine double plays.
“He’s not just a good pull-hitter; he’s able to stay on pitches,” Hoggard said. “… He’s a bulldog. He can make some flashy plays, but that ain’t the type of kid he is. We don’t have dirt on our field, but he’s a dirt bag.”
Kent and the No. 1-ranked Chargers (14-7, 5-1) face No. 7 Tupelo (11-10, 4-2) in a critical Division 1-6A series this week, with Game 1 today in Oxford. Whichever team wins at least two games of the series wins the division crown.
Game 2 will be Thursday at Tupelo, and the finale is set for Friday in Oxford.
Kent is 13 of 26 (.500) with 13 RBIs in division play. Oxford, which is hitting .296 as a team on the year, will likely face Tupelo ace Jonathon Rogers tonight. Rogers, a senior, is 3-1 with a 1.23 ERA and tossed a no-hitter against Grenada last week.
“Hopefully we swing it like we’re capable of and do the things we’re able to do to give us a chance to win,” Hoggard said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.